508 Sanchez Street

One-room studio in Castro/Upper Market Located at 508A Sanchez Street / Cross Street - 18th Street Newly built ground floor studio apartment with - All new appliances and fixtures - New kitchen cabinets, stove, refrigerator - New shower, vanity &amp, tile flooring in bathrooom - Laminated wood flooring in main room - Lots of windows and natural light Access to back yard. Great location & close to Dolores Park, shopping, transportation and restaurants. No smoking Monthly rent - $2,050 minimum deposit - $2,300 (will be required) Application fee details: $40 includes credit/eviction repts, tenancy/employment verifications STUDIO WILL BE SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT To schedule an appointment or if you any questions, please TEXT OR CALL Daniel at show contact info . If you get a voice message, leave a message with the following information: - Name - Phone number - Days & times that you can see the apartment - Any questions you may have and Daniel will get back to you as soon as possible. Thanks!