San Francisco, CA
508 Sanchez Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

508 Sanchez Street · (415) 424-9829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One-room studio in Castro/Upper Market Located at 508A Sanchez Street / Cross Street - 18th Street Newly built ground floor studio apartment with - All new appliances and fixtures - New kitchen cabinets, stove, refrigerator - New shower, vanity &amp;amp, tile flooring in bathrooom - Laminated wood flooring in main room - Lots of windows and natural light Access to back yard. Great location &amp; close to Dolores Park, shopping, transportation and restaurants. No smoking Monthly rent - $2,050 minimum deposit - $2,300 (will be required) Application fee details: $40 includes credit/eviction repts, tenancy/employment verifications STUDIO WILL BE SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT To schedule an appointment or if you any questions, please TEXT OR CALL Daniel at show contact info . If you get a voice message, leave a message with the following information: - Name - Phone number - Days &amp; times that you can see the apartment - Any questions you may have and Daniel will get back to you as soon as possible. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Sanchez Street have any available units?
508 Sanchez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Sanchez Street have?
Some of 508 Sanchez Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Sanchez Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 Sanchez Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Sanchez Street pet-friendly?
No, 508 Sanchez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 508 Sanchez Street offer parking?
No, 508 Sanchez Street does not offer parking.
Does 508 Sanchez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Sanchez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Sanchez Street have a pool?
No, 508 Sanchez Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 Sanchez Street have accessible units?
No, 508 Sanchez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Sanchez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Sanchez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
