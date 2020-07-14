All apartments in San Francisco
500 BARTLETT Street

500 Bartlett Street · (415) 993-3561
Location

500 Bartlett Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 500 BARTLETT Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
It’s (almost) always sunny in the Mission – the fog burns off early, making this vibrant neighborhood a few degrees warmer than the rest of the city. Soak up the sunshine in dog-friendly Dolores Park, grub on legendary burritos at Pancho Villa, or feel the noise at the Elbo Room. Bart, MUNI and tech shuttles keep the Mission connected to downtown and beyond, and this bike-centric area gives two-wheeled commuters the green light.

Jackpot! You’ve just won at apartment hunting. This heart Mission District home is a prize. Hardwood floors, tons of space, efficient appliances and so much more, take top honors.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 BARTLETT Street have any available units?
500 BARTLETT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 BARTLETT Street have?
Some of 500 BARTLETT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 BARTLETT Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 BARTLETT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 BARTLETT Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 BARTLETT Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 BARTLETT Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 BARTLETT Street offers parking.
Does 500 BARTLETT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 BARTLETT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 BARTLETT Street have a pool?
No, 500 BARTLETT Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 BARTLETT Street have accessible units?
No, 500 BARTLETT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 BARTLETT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 BARTLETT Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

