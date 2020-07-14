500 BARTLETT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed parking

It’s (almost) always sunny in the Mission – the fog burns off early, making this vibrant neighborhood a few degrees warmer than the rest of the city. Soak up the sunshine in dog-friendly Dolores Park, grub on legendary burritos at Pancho Villa, or feel the noise at the Elbo Room. Bart, MUNI and tech shuttles keep the Mission connected to downtown and beyond, and this bike-centric area gives two-wheeled commuters the green light.



Jackpot! You’ve just won at apartment hunting. This heart Mission District home is a prize. Hardwood floors, tons of space, efficient appliances and so much more, take top honors.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.