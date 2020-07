Amenities

50 Joice #4 *MOVE IN ALLOWANCE* Move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to eight weeks rent credited during the first and second months of the lease term. *DEPOSIT SPECIAL* $0 Deposit With approved credit Unit Features: Hardwood floors Open floor plan Remodeled bathroom Dishwasher Remodeled kitchen Stainless steel appliances Within walking distance to: -Parallel 37 -Tonga Room -Tunnel Top Lounge -Boba Guys -Taqueria Maria -Burritt Room -Union Square -Coffee Bar Kearny Pets ok (must be under 40 pounds and no aggressive breeds) with an additional deposit $40 pet rent per pet per month Street parking only Utilities not included Laundry in building Renters insurance required $35 application fee per applicant (prepare ID and proof of income). EMAIL or TEXT Mari for details. Mari Lewis Leasing Agent