All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2038 Divisadero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2038 Divisadero
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

2038 Divisadero

2038 Divisadero St · (415) 966-4065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pacific Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2038 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2038 Divisadero.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Must-see views, massive mansions and Fillmore Street make Pacific Heights a center of attention. Settle into a sidewalk cafe and watch the parade of fine diners, fashionistas and families go by, take your main squeeze to Lion Pub for freshly juiced greyhounds, or strap on your FitBit and jog Lyon Street Steps. Just make sure you bring your A-game to this head-of-the-class community.

Perched on a prestigious block near Alta Plaza Park, this shingled building delivers alpine charm and urban amenities. Bright and airy floor plan, hardwood floors, and design-forward finishes are just few of the pluses that make these apartments shine.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Divisadero have any available units?
2038 Divisadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 Divisadero have?
Some of 2038 Divisadero's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 Divisadero currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Divisadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Divisadero pet-friendly?
Yes, 2038 Divisadero is pet friendly.
Does 2038 Divisadero offer parking?
Yes, 2038 Divisadero offers parking.
Does 2038 Divisadero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2038 Divisadero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Divisadero have a pool?
No, 2038 Divisadero does not have a pool.
Does 2038 Divisadero have accessible units?
No, 2038 Divisadero does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Divisadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 Divisadero has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 2038 Divisadero?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Wilson Building
973 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94103
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1599 Green Street
1599 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity