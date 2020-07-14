2038 Divisadero

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Must-see views, massive mansions and Fillmore Street make Pacific Heights a center of attention. Settle into a sidewalk cafe and watch the parade of fine diners, fashionistas and families go by, take your main squeeze to Lion Pub for freshly juiced greyhounds, or strap on your FitBit and jog Lyon Street Steps. Just make sure you bring your A-game to this head-of-the-class community.



Perched on a prestigious block near Alta Plaza Park, this shingled building delivers alpine charm and urban amenities. Bright and airy floor plan, hardwood floors, and design-forward finishes are just few of the pluses that make these apartments shine.



Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond.