Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:29 AM

460 Francisco ST 102

460 Francisco Street · (650) 888-0779
Location

460 Francisco Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Conveniently located in historic North Beach- this unfurnished contemporary 1BD/1BA condo includes one assigned parking space. A galley kitchen features granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances. An open concept living/dining room is accented by large windows and hardwood floors. The carpeted Master Suite includes a spacious tiled bathroom, separate vanity area with stall shower and walk in master closet. From the shared roof deck gaze upon the iconic SF Bay and GGB views. Elevator on site, Coin Operated Laundry on site. Small Dogs OK. Close to Trader Joe's, Northpoint Centre, Fishermans Wharf, Cable Cars, Restaurants and Cafes. A few blocks from Fitness Center, Joe Dimaggio Playground, Washington Sq Park, Coit Tower. This Pied A Terre will capture your heart in the city by the bay! Link for Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dwYHechQH6Z

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Francisco ST 102 have any available units?
460 Francisco ST 102 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Francisco ST 102 have?
Some of 460 Francisco ST 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Francisco ST 102 currently offering any rent specials?
460 Francisco ST 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Francisco ST 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Francisco ST 102 is pet friendly.
Does 460 Francisco ST 102 offer parking?
Yes, 460 Francisco ST 102 does offer parking.
Does 460 Francisco ST 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Francisco ST 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Francisco ST 102 have a pool?
No, 460 Francisco ST 102 does not have a pool.
Does 460 Francisco ST 102 have accessible units?
No, 460 Francisco ST 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Francisco ST 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Francisco ST 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
