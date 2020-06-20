460 Francisco ST 102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground

Conveniently located in historic North Beach- this unfurnished contemporary 1BD/1BA condo includes one assigned parking space. A galley kitchen features granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances. An open concept living/dining room is accented by large windows and hardwood floors. The carpeted Master Suite includes a spacious tiled bathroom, separate vanity area with stall shower and walk in master closet. From the shared roof deck gaze upon the iconic SF Bay and GGB views. Elevator on site, Coin Operated Laundry on site. Small Dogs OK. Close to Trader Joe's, Northpoint Centre, Fishermans Wharf, Cable Cars, Restaurants and Cafes. A few blocks from Fitness Center, Joe Dimaggio Playground, Washington Sq Park, Coit Tower. This Pied A Terre will capture your heart in the city by the bay! Link for Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dwYHechQH6Z