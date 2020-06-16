450 29th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Secluded living in Noe Valley, look no further. This bright newly renovated 1bd / 1ba traditional San Francisco fully detached house has soaring 10ft ceilings with skylights, original refinished hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen with new dishwasher. The bathroom features a tub and shower, toilet and sink with traditional build in cabinets and towel closet. There is even a patio outside that invites for outdoor living. The new washer & dryer is located in the laundry room situated below the front side of the house. Rent includes water & garbage while PG&E cost are a shared expense.



To round out this unique place, it is located a quick 7 min walk to Muni and the Castro bus leaves half a block away. Freeway access is a short drive to 280 and 101 at the south end of the San Francisco transit system. (PMISF)