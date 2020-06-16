All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

450 29th St

450 29th Street · (415) 997-2204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 29th Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Secluded living in Noe Valley, look no further. This bright newly renovated 1bd / 1ba traditional San Francisco fully detached house has soaring 10ft ceilings with skylights, original refinished hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen with new dishwasher. The bathroom features a tub and shower, toilet and sink with traditional build in cabinets and towel closet. There is even a patio outside that invites for outdoor living. The new washer & dryer is located in the laundry room situated below the front side of the house. Rent includes water & garbage while PG&E cost are a shared expense.

To round out this unique place, it is located a quick 7 min walk to Muni and the Castro bus leaves half a block away. Freeway access is a short drive to 280 and 101 at the south end of the San Francisco transit system. (PMISF)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 29th St have any available units?
450 29th St has a unit available for $3,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 29th St have?
Some of 450 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
450 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 450 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 450 29th St offer parking?
No, 450 29th St does not offer parking.
Does 450 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 29th St have a pool?
No, 450 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 450 29th St have accessible units?
No, 450 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 450 29th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 29th St has units with dishwashers.
