426 Vallejo St

Amenities
Modern Executive Home with Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 307003
Gorgeous Executive Home on Historic Telegraph Hill
+ 5-minute walk to Downtown & lively North Beach
+ Perched atop scenic steps and surrounded by lush gardens
+ Sweeping $5M views of the Bay, Bay Bridge and Financial District
+ Bright open concept floor plan, spacious eat-in kitchen & home office
+ 9-ft ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors
+ Move-in ready w/high-end furniture, appliances, housewares, bedding & linens
+ Norwegian wood stove
+ August Move-in Special! $500 off 2nd mo. rent w/1-year lease
+ 55-inch Smart TV, Hi-Speed WiFi, Bluetooth Speakers
+ Kitchen has marble counters, new stainless Samsung gas stove, dishwasher & Keurig & Nespresso
+ Large bedroom, luxurious Queen 14-inch memory foam mattress, down comforter, gel pillows & large walk-in closet
+ Renovated bathroom, towel warmer, 100% cotton towels & spa-style bath robes
+ Home office w/AirPrint
+ Private outdoor patio
+ Laundry in building
+ Private parking possible for $300/month
No Pets Allowed
