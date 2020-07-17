All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 426 Vallejo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
426 Vallejo St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

426 Vallejo St

426 Vallejo Street · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

426 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $4490 · Avail. now

$4,490

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
internet access
Modern Executive Home with Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 307003

Gorgeous Executive Home on Historic Telegraph Hill
+ 5-minute walk to Downtown & lively North Beach
+ Perched atop scenic steps and surrounded by lush gardens
+ Sweeping $5M views of the Bay, Bay Bridge and Financial District
+ Bright open concept floor plan, spacious eat-in kitchen & home office
+ 9-ft ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors
+ Move-in ready w/high-end furniture, appliances, housewares, bedding & linens
+ Norwegian wood stove
+ August Move-in Special! $500 off 2nd mo. rent w/1-year lease
+ 55-inch Smart TV, Hi-Speed WiFi, Bluetooth Speakers
+ Kitchen has marble counters, new stainless Samsung gas stove, dishwasher & Keurig & Nespresso
+ Large bedroom, luxurious Queen 14-inch memory foam mattress, down comforter, gel pillows & large walk-in closet
+ Renovated bathroom, towel warmer, 100% cotton towels & spa-style bath robes
+ Home office w/AirPrint
+ Private outdoor patio
+ Laundry in building
+ Private parking possible for $300/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/426-vallejo-st-san-francisco-ca/307003
Property Id 307003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Vallejo St have any available units?
426 Vallejo St has a unit available for $4,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Vallejo St have?
Some of 426 Vallejo St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
426 Vallejo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Vallejo St pet-friendly?
No, 426 Vallejo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 426 Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 426 Vallejo St offers parking.
Does 426 Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Vallejo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 426 Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 426 Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 426 Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Vallejo St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 426 Vallejo St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
1547 Clay
1547 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
388 Beale
388 Beale Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94114
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
642 ALVARADO Apartments
642 Alvarado Street
San Francisco, CA 94114

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity