400 Beale Street Unit 402

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

South Beach 1 Bedroom Plus Office! Parking & Fitness Center! Dog Friendly! PROGRESSIVE - Located in the hip and sunny South Beach just steps from the Embarcadero Waterfront, the AT&T Ballpark, the Financial District, Ferry Building, the Farmer's Market and many area restaurants, galleries, shopping. Sophisticated city living at its finest!



The Bridgeview Towers Luxury Condo complex was designed in 2002 by HKS Architects and Christiani Johnson Architects. Full service building amenities include concierge, 24 hour security, roof top deck with BBQ and water views, heated lap pool, hot tub, and gym.



The open living room / dining room floor plan has plank vinyl flooring, large windows with lots of light, and access to a private balcony.



The updated kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space, gas stove, microwave over stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and breakfast bar.



The bedroom is newly carpeted and has a walk in closet and custom built-in storage shelving covered with frosted glass. As an added benefit, there is a small extra room that can be used as an office, or more storage space! Newer washer and dryer in unit!



Terms:

- Monthly Rent: $3,495

- Parking included in the rent!

- Deposit 1.5x one month's rent

- 12 month lease required

- Storage cage included in rent

- Small dog negotiable with additional $500 deposit

- Owner pays water and trash removal

- Tenant pays PG&E, cable/internet, and all HOA move in/out fees

- Ready for immediate occupancy



ADDRESS: 400 Beale Street @ Harrison Street #402



For questions, or to schedule private showing, please respond to this email or call 415-680-7546.



CA BRE License # 01905856.

Progressive Property Group.



(RLNE4048685)