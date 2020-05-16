All apartments in San Francisco
400 Beale Street Unit 402

400 Beale Street · (415) 515-4275
Location

400 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 400 Beale Street Unit 402 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
South Beach 1 Bedroom Plus Office! Parking & Fitness Center! Dog Friendly! PROGRESSIVE - Located in the hip and sunny South Beach just steps from the Embarcadero Waterfront, the AT&T Ballpark, the Financial District, Ferry Building, the Farmer's Market and many area restaurants, galleries, shopping. Sophisticated city living at its finest!

The Bridgeview Towers Luxury Condo complex was designed in 2002 by HKS Architects and Christiani Johnson Architects. Full service building amenities include concierge, 24 hour security, roof top deck with BBQ and water views, heated lap pool, hot tub, and gym.

The open living room / dining room floor plan has plank vinyl flooring, large windows with lots of light, and access to a private balcony.

The updated kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space, gas stove, microwave over stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and breakfast bar.

The bedroom is newly carpeted and has a walk in closet and custom built-in storage shelving covered with frosted glass. As an added benefit, there is a small extra room that can be used as an office, or more storage space! Newer washer and dryer in unit!

Terms:
- Monthly Rent: $3,495
- Parking included in the rent!
- Deposit 1.5x one month's rent
- 12 month lease required
- Storage cage included in rent
- Small dog negotiable with additional $500 deposit
- Owner pays water and trash removal
- Tenant pays PG&E, cable/internet, and all HOA move in/out fees
- Ready for immediate occupancy

ADDRESS: 400 Beale Street @ Harrison Street #402

For questions, or to schedule private showing, please respond to this email or call 415-680-7546.

CA BRE License # 01905856.
Progressive Property Group.

(RLNE4048685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

