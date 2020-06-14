All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

3533 17th Street

3533 17th Street · (415) 447-2048 ext. 2048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3533 17th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3533 17th Street · Avail. now

$4,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious 2 br/1 ba w/Hardwood, Updated Kitchen, W/D in Unit, Shared Yard, Storage, Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Beautiful two bedroom, split bath flat, conveniently located on 17th Street between Dolores & Guerrero. Hardwood floors throughout, renovated kitchen & bath. Lush shared backyard, large private storage room, washer & dryer in unit, back porch/sunroom, and one car parking optional.

In this location you are steps from shops and restaurants include Delfina, Tartine, and Bi-Rite Market famous for its fresh produce and ice cream. Bus lines, and freeway entrances are very accessible. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car, and you are a six minute walk from the J CHURCH at the Right Of Way/18th St stop. Nearby parks include Kids Power Park, Mission Dolores Park, and Mission Playground.

Walk Score 99 ** Ride Score 99 ** Bike Score 98 **

Amenities:
Hardwood
Renovated Kitchen
Large Rooms
Storage
Washer & Dryer in Unit
Shared Backyard
One Car Garage Parking Available for $200
We love animals, but no pet policy, sorry!

Shown by appointment:
Maureen Couture
AMSI Real Estate
BRE#02020401
(415)441-2048 office
(415)412-6638 cell

(RLNE4769064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 17th Street have any available units?
3533 17th Street has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 17th Street have?
Some of 3533 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3533 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3533 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3533 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3533 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 3533 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3533 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 17th Street have a pool?
No, 3533 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3533 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 3533 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3533 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
