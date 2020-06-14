3533 17th Street

Amenities

Spacious 2 br/1 ba w/Hardwood, Updated Kitchen, W/D in Unit, Shared Yard, Storage, Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Beautiful two bedroom, split bath flat, conveniently located on 17th Street between Dolores & Guerrero. Hardwood floors throughout, renovated kitchen & bath. Lush shared backyard, large private storage room, washer & dryer in unit, back porch/sunroom, and one car parking optional.



In this location you are steps from shops and restaurants include Delfina, Tartine, and Bi-Rite Market famous for its fresh produce and ice cream. Bus lines, and freeway entrances are very accessible. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car, and you are a six minute walk from the J CHURCH at the Right Of Way/18th St stop. Nearby parks include Kids Power Park, Mission Dolores Park, and Mission Playground.



Walk Score 99 ** Ride Score 99 ** Bike Score 98 **



We love animals, but no pet policy, sorry!



Shown by appointment:

Maureen Couture

AMSI Real Estate

BRE#02020401

(415)441-2048 office

(415)412-6638 cell



(RLNE4769064)