3533 17th Street

Spacious 2 br/1 ba w/Hardwood, Updated Kitchen, W/D in Unit, Shared Yard, Storage, Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Beautiful two bedroom, split bath flat, conveniently located on 17th Street between Dolores & Guerrero. Hardwood floors throughout, renovated kitchen & bath. Lush shared backyard, large private storage room, washer & dryer in unit, back porch/sunroom, and one car parking optional.
In this location you are steps from shops and restaurants include Delfina, Tartine, and Bi-Rite Market famous for its fresh produce and ice cream. Bus lines, and freeway entrances are very accessible. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car, and you are a six minute walk from the J CHURCH at the Right Of Way/18th St stop. Nearby parks include Kids Power Park, Mission Dolores Park, and Mission Playground.
Walk Score 99 ** Ride Score 99 ** Bike Score 98 **
Amenities:
Hardwood
Renovated Kitchen
Large Rooms
Storage
Washer & Dryer in Unit
Shared Backyard
One Car Garage Parking Available for $200
We love animals, but no pet policy, sorry!
Shown by appointment:
Maureen Couture
AMSI Real Estate
BRE#02020401
(415)441-2048 office
(415)412-6638 cell
(RLNE4769064)