Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3321 22nd Street

3321 22nd Street · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3321 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3321 22nd Street - 3321 22nd Street #3 Flat · Avail. Jul 5

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
3321 22nd Street - 3321 22nd Street #3 Flat Available 07/05/20 Great 3BR/2BA Full Floor Flat, Shared Laundry & Shared Yard, Great Location! (3321 22nd Street #1) - Top Floor 3BR/2BA Full Floor Flat
* $5,750/month annual lease
* Gas fireplace
* Shared laundry
* Shared yard
* Parking available for add'l fee
* Available: July 2

PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177
ADDRESS: 3321 22nd Street #1

Located on the border between Noe Valley and Dolores Heights, this flat is in the Guerrero Corridor. It is two blocks from 24th Street and 3.5 from Dolores Park, a great spot with many dining opportunities. Walk Score is 100. It's a quick walk to many public transportation options including MUNI and BART.

Floors are pale bamboo except in linoleum kitchen and tiled baths. Lighting is a combination of track, ceiling and hanging. Large, open living and dining room has a wall of five windows, gas fireplace and has access to the semi-open kitchen via two cutouts. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher, has lots of cabinet space and room for a small breakfast nook. Central hallway has two storage closets. One bedroom and the shared bath are accessed mid-hallway. Master and another bedroom are at the flat's back, overlooking the yard. Master bedroom has a walk-through closet and private bath. Both baths have shower over tub; bedrooms have sliding frosted glass doors. Coin laundry and yard are shared.

PICTURES ARE FROM A DIFFERENT UNIT

Tenant pays a one time broker's fee

Everest Mwamba
BRE #01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
(415)929-0717 office
(415)377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba.com

(RLNE2665672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 22nd Street have any available units?
3321 22nd Street has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 22nd Street have?
Some of 3321 22nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3321 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3321 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3321 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3321 22nd Street does offer parking.
Does 3321 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 3321 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3321 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3321 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
