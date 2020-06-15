Amenities

3321 22nd Street - 3321 22nd Street #3 Flat Available 07/05/20 Great 3BR/2BA Full Floor Flat, Shared Laundry & Shared Yard, Great Location! (3321 22nd Street #1) - Top Floor 3BR/2BA Full Floor Flat

* $5,750/month annual lease

* Gas fireplace

* Shared laundry

* Shared yard

* Parking available for add'l fee

* Available: July 2



PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177

ADDRESS: 3321 22nd Street #1



Located on the border between Noe Valley and Dolores Heights, this flat is in the Guerrero Corridor. It is two blocks from 24th Street and 3.5 from Dolores Park, a great spot with many dining opportunities. Walk Score is 100. It's a quick walk to many public transportation options including MUNI and BART.



Floors are pale bamboo except in linoleum kitchen and tiled baths. Lighting is a combination of track, ceiling and hanging. Large, open living and dining room has a wall of five windows, gas fireplace and has access to the semi-open kitchen via two cutouts. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher, has lots of cabinet space and room for a small breakfast nook. Central hallway has two storage closets. One bedroom and the shared bath are accessed mid-hallway. Master and another bedroom are at the flat's back, overlooking the yard. Master bedroom has a walk-through closet and private bath. Both baths have shower over tub; bedrooms have sliding frosted glass doors. Coin laundry and yard are shared.



PICTURES ARE FROM A DIFFERENT UNIT



Tenant pays a one time broker's fee



Everest Mwamba

BRE #01717299

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

(415)929-0717 office

(415)377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba.com



(RLNE2665672)