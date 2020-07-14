All apartments in San Francisco
2275 BROADWAY Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

2275 BROADWAY Street

2275 Broadway · (415) 985-1873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2275 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$7,695

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2275 BROADWAY Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
cats allowed
2275 Broadway is truly at home in stunning Pacific Heights. Close to plentiful green space, exceptional city living staples, and full of luxurious amenities, it is a perfect fit for one of San Francisco’s most desirable neighborhoods.

Refined and elegant, 2275 Broadway perfectly blends interior conveniences with architectural detail. Its spiral columned entrance leads through a stately iron and glass front door to a marbled floor lobby full of ornamental touches. Community features like parking, on-site laundry, and an elevator are augmented by plentiful in-unit comforts: gas ranges, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sinks, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and more in spacious, smart home-enabled units.

In a neighborhood prized for its sweeping views, 2275 Broadway doesn’t disappoint, offering vistas of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin, and San Francisco Bay. Nearby Alta Plaza Park and Lafayette Park are beloved by dog walkers, sunbathers, and picnickers, while the pastoral Presidio h

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 40lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 BROADWAY Street have any available units?
2275 BROADWAY Street has a unit available for $7,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2275 BROADWAY Street have?
Some of 2275 BROADWAY Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 BROADWAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
2275 BROADWAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 BROADWAY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2275 BROADWAY Street is pet friendly.
Does 2275 BROADWAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 2275 BROADWAY Street offers parking.
Does 2275 BROADWAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2275 BROADWAY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 BROADWAY Street have a pool?
No, 2275 BROADWAY Street does not have a pool.
Does 2275 BROADWAY Street have accessible units?
No, 2275 BROADWAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 BROADWAY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2275 BROADWAY Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

