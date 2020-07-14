2275 BROADWAY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel oven recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking lobby cats allowed

2275 Broadway is truly at home in stunning Pacific Heights. Close to plentiful green space, exceptional city living staples, and full of luxurious amenities, it is a perfect fit for one of San Francisco’s most desirable neighborhoods.



Refined and elegant, 2275 Broadway perfectly blends interior conveniences with architectural detail. Its spiral columned entrance leads through a stately iron and glass front door to a marbled floor lobby full of ornamental touches. Community features like parking, on-site laundry, and an elevator are augmented by plentiful in-unit comforts: gas ranges, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sinks, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and more in spacious, smart home-enabled units.



In a neighborhood prized for its sweeping views, 2275 Broadway doesn’t disappoint, offering vistas of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin, and San Francisco Bay. Nearby Alta Plaza Park and Lafayette Park are beloved by dog walkers, sunbathers, and picnickers, while the pastoral Presidio h