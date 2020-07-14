All apartments in San Francisco
3264 Mission St · (415) 965-5360
Location

3264 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3272 · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3264 Mission.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
The multi-cultural Mission District caters to a medley of techies, artists, and cultural luminaries alike. Catch an indie film at the Roxie, dance all night at the Elbo Room, or sip brews under the stars at Zeitgeist’s punk-spirited biergarten. Don’t forget to flag down the tamale lady.

Mission accomplished! Situated on a hidden-gem-studded stretch of Mission, this bright building is flooded with sunshine from dawn to dusk. These approachable apartments are chock full of vintage flair; faux fireplace and hand painted floors leave a lasting impression. The open door pet policy is the closer!

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond. At RentSFNow, we will find you a place t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3264 Mission have any available units?
3264 Mission has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3264 Mission have?
Some of 3264 Mission's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3264 Mission currently offering any rent specials?
3264 Mission is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 Mission pet-friendly?
Yes, 3264 Mission is pet friendly.
Does 3264 Mission offer parking?
Yes, 3264 Mission offers parking.
Does 3264 Mission have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3264 Mission does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 Mission have a pool?
No, 3264 Mission does not have a pool.
Does 3264 Mission have accessible units?
No, 3264 Mission does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 Mission have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3264 Mission has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

