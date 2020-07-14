3264 Mission

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed parking lobby online portal pet friendly

The multi-cultural Mission District caters to a medley of techies, artists, and cultural luminaries alike. Catch an indie film at the Roxie, dance all night at the Elbo Room, or sip brews under the stars at Zeitgeist’s punk-spirited biergarten. Don’t forget to flag down the tamale lady.



Mission accomplished! Situated on a hidden-gem-studded stretch of Mission, this bright building is flooded with sunshine from dawn to dusk. These approachable apartments are chock full of vintage flair; faux fireplace and hand painted floors leave a lasting impression. The open door pet policy is the closer!



