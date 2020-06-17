All apartments in San Francisco
1085 South Van Ness
1085 South Van Ness

1085 South Van Ness Avenue · (925) 262-7946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1085 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
1 month free rent + $1,000 deposit current leasing promos! Remodeled apartment with 2 bedrooms + 1 bath -Hardwood Floors -New Stainless Steel Appliances + Dishwasher -Fresh Paint Throughout -Remodeled Bathroom with Tub/Shower Combo -Elevator in Building -Resident Manager On-Site Amazing Location in the Heart of the Mission: -Close to Mission Dolores Park -Short walk to 24th Street BART, tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to the Financial District -Near the Mission restaurants and shops. All appointments will be subject to latest SIP guidelines. *sqft is an estimate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1085 South Van Ness have any available units?
1085 South Van Ness has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 South Van Ness have?
Some of 1085 South Van Ness's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 South Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
1085 South Van Ness isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 South Van Ness pet-friendly?
No, 1085 South Van Ness is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1085 South Van Ness offer parking?
No, 1085 South Van Ness does not offer parking.
Does 1085 South Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 South Van Ness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 South Van Ness have a pool?
No, 1085 South Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 1085 South Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 1085 South Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 South Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1085 South Van Ness has units with dishwashers.

