325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath
325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath

325 Sutter Street · (415) 231-5288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
garage
clubhouse
internet access
**$1195 SPECIAL!** DESCRIPTION: Visiting San Francisco for the first time? Trying to see what life is like in a major city? There are currently open rooms to lease at Hotel Ikon located in the heart of San Francisco! These rooms are available now and will make your experience unforgettable! We offer free wifi and a front desk staff. Enjoy wonderful and convenient common areas to relax, make coffee, meet other guests visiting, and catch up on the daily news in the lounge area. We provide maps to quickly get through San Francisco and find those best spots for photos and make amazing memories. We also provide transportation back to the airport for a small transportation fee that our front desk staff can give you more information on! Hotel Ikon is also located a block from Union Square and other fabulous shopping stores, public transportation areas (Bart and Muni), a parking garage across the street, and a few blocks from the entrance into Chinatown! If interested, please take a visit to our hotel M-F from 9am-9pm and we will be glad to show you our rooms available! These rooms are for guests needing to stay 30 days or more. When you are satisfied, complete our online application ($30 fee), submit a $500 deposit along with first month's rent, and sign a lease! It's that easy. Do not hesitate as these rooms will fill fast! THE NEIGHBORHOOD:Nob Hill/Union Square Union Square San Francisco offers the most expansive views of the city and surrounding bay area. Residents enjoy easy access to Nob Hill, China Town, Financial District and The Mission. DETAILS: Rent:$1395 Deposit:$500 Bed: 1 Bath: 0 Lease Term: 30 days or more Utilities included: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (For first 12 months of lease) Laundry onsite Please contact the front desk staff via email (reply above) or phone call show contact info to set up a time to take a tour! Please note: The photos shown are from a similar unit but are not the exact room we have available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath have any available units?
325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath have?
Some of 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath currently offering any rent specials?
325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath pet-friendly?
No, 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath offer parking?
Yes, 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath does offer parking.
Does 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath have a pool?
No, 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath does not have a pool.
Does 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath have accessible units?
No, 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath does not have units with dishwashers.
