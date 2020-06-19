325 Sutter Street #Shared Bath

Amenities

**$1195 SPECIAL!** DESCRIPTION: Visiting San Francisco for the first time? Trying to see what life is like in a major city? There are currently open rooms to lease at Hotel Ikon located in the heart of San Francisco! These rooms are available now and will make your experience unforgettable! We offer free wifi and a front desk staff. Enjoy wonderful and convenient common areas to relax, make coffee, meet other guests visiting, and catch up on the daily news in the lounge area. We provide maps to quickly get through San Francisco and find those best spots for photos and make amazing memories. We also provide transportation back to the airport for a small transportation fee that our front desk staff can give you more information on! Hotel Ikon is also located a block from Union Square and other fabulous shopping stores, public transportation areas (Bart and Muni), a parking garage across the street, and a few blocks from the entrance into Chinatown! If interested, please take a visit to our hotel M-F from 9am-9pm and we will be glad to show you our rooms available! These rooms are for guests needing to stay 30 days or more. When you are satisfied, complete our online application ($30 fee), submit a $500 deposit along with first month's rent, and sign a lease! It's that easy. Do not hesitate as these rooms will fill fast! THE NEIGHBORHOOD:Nob Hill/Union Square Union Square San Francisco offers the most expansive views of the city and surrounding bay area. Residents enjoy easy access to Nob Hill, China Town, Financial District and The Mission. DETAILS: Rent:$1395 Deposit:$500 Bed: 1 Bath: 0 Lease Term: 30 days or more Utilities included: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (For first 12 months of lease) Laundry onsite Please contact the front desk staff via email (reply above) or phone call show contact info to set up a time to take a tour! Please note: The photos shown are from a similar unit but are not the exact room we have available now.