Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:12 PM

322 2nd Avenue

322 2nd Avenue · (415) 660-9955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

322 2nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment features new carpet, an open floor plan and best location. Large windows welcome the sun to shine through. The building has a shared laundry room, and 1-car parking is included. Conveniently located near Golden Gate Park which include the Academy of Sciences, Japanese Tea Garden, de Young Museum, and plenty green space. Restaurants, cafes, and grocery stores are all within a few blocks, as is the Sunday morning farmers' market on Clement Street. Notable businesses such as Burma Superstar, Green Apple Books, Eats Cafe, Trader Joe's, and Target are all within minutes. With a Walk Score at 99 and, Transit Score at 79, and Bike Score of 89. Plenty of transportation options from public to Muni to ride shares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 2nd Avenue have any available units?
322 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 322 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
322 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 322 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 322 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 322 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 322 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 322 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 322 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 322 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 322 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
