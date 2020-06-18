322 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment features new carpet, an open floor plan and best location. Large windows welcome the sun to shine through. The building has a shared laundry room, and 1-car parking is included. Conveniently located near Golden Gate Park which include the Academy of Sciences, Japanese Tea Garden, de Young Museum, and plenty green space. Restaurants, cafes, and grocery stores are all within a few blocks, as is the Sunday morning farmers' market on Clement Street. Notable businesses such as Burma Superstar, Green Apple Books, Eats Cafe, Trader Joe's, and Target are all within minutes. With a Walk Score at 99 and, Transit Score at 79, and Bike Score of 89. Plenty of transportation options from public to Muni to ride shares.