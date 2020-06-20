312 Francisco Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Updated Room for Rent in Furnished 3 Bedroom Flat w/Shared Kitchen and Bathroom - We have multiple 1 bedroom units available in a recently updated flat. Each room is leased as a separate unit with full access to the bedroom and kitchen. All appliances, bathroom, flooring, and furniture is brand new.



More information and application: https://skylinepmg.com/0/312francisco



-All utilities covered, including wi-fi

-Common area housekeeping

-Multiple room layouts available

-3-12 month lease preferred

-1 month deposit

-$50 application fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806088)