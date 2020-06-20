All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 312 Francisco Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
312 Francisco Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

312 Francisco Street

312 Francisco Street · (415) 422-9390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 Francisco Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 Francisco Street A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Updated Room for Rent in Furnished 3 Bedroom Flat w/Shared Kitchen and Bathroom - We have multiple 1 bedroom units available in a recently updated flat. Each room is leased as a separate unit with full access to the bedroom and kitchen. All appliances, bathroom, flooring, and furniture is brand new.

More information and application: https://skylinepmg.com/0/312francisco

-All utilities covered, including wi-fi
-Common area housekeeping
-Multiple room layouts available
-3-12 month lease preferred
-1 month deposit
-$50 application fee per adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Francisco Street have any available units?
312 Francisco Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Francisco Street have?
Some of 312 Francisco Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Francisco Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 Francisco Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Francisco Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 Francisco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 312 Francisco Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 Francisco Street does offer parking.
Does 312 Francisco Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Francisco Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Francisco Street have a pool?
No, 312 Francisco Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 Francisco Street have accessible units?
No, 312 Francisco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Francisco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Francisco Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 312 Francisco Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
755 O'FARRELL
755 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
300 Buchanan
300 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94109
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity