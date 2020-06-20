312 Francisco Street

Amenities
Updated Room for Rent in Furnished 3 Bedroom Flat w/Shared Kitchen and Bathroom - We have multiple 1 bedroom units available in a recently updated flat. Each room is leased as a separate unit with full access to the bedroom and kitchen. All appliances, bathroom, flooring, and furniture is brand new.
More information and application: https://skylinepmg.com/0/312francisco
-All utilities covered, including wi-fi
-Common area housekeeping
-Multiple room layouts available
-3-12 month lease preferred
-1 month deposit
-$50 application fee per adult
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5806088)