310 6TH AVENUE Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry internet access

Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is home to Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops. Golden Gate Park is prime stomping ground for hikers, museum-lovers and concert festival fans. Ocean Beach is a beacon for bonfire parties and surfers.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.