Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

310 6TH AVENUE Apartments

310 6th Avenue · (415) 360-1161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is home to Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops. Golden Gate Park is prime stomping ground for hikers, museum-lovers and concert festival fans. Ocean Beach is a beacon for bonfire parties and surfers.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We specialize in classic, high-quality buildings with fully updated interiors in San Francisco’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Iconic charm. Modern living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments have any available units?
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments have?
Some of 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments offer parking?
No, 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments have a pool?
No, 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments have accessible units?
No, 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 6TH AVENUE Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

