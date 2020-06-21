Amenities

30 Elizabeth St #1 Available 07/12/20 Cute one bedroom in central Noe Valley with lots of light and back porch with parking! - Cute one bedroom centrally located in Noe Valley close to everything on 24th street, J church and all cafes, restaurants, bars, shops in the area. Hardwood floors and lots of light with back porch area and parking!



