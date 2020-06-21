All apartments in San Francisco
30 Elizabeth St #1

1 Elizabeth Street · (415) 713-8995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Elizabeth Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 30 Elizabeth St #1 · Avail. Jul 12

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

30 Elizabeth St #1 Available 07/12/20 Cute one bedroom in central Noe Valley with lots of light and back porch with parking! - Cute one bedroom centrally located in Noe Valley close to everything on 24th street, J church and all cafes, restaurants, bars, shops in the area. Hardwood floors and lots of light with back porch area and parking!

FOR A VIDEO TOUR OR PRIVATE VIEWING CALL/TEXT/EMAIL

Eli Meyskens
Relocation / Leasing / Sales
mobile 415.713.8995
www.amsires.com
DRE # 01902318

(RLNE5852094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Elizabeth St #1 have any available units?
30 Elizabeth St #1 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Elizabeth St #1 have?
Some of 30 Elizabeth St #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Elizabeth St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
30 Elizabeth St #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Elizabeth St #1 pet-friendly?
No, 30 Elizabeth St #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 30 Elizabeth St #1 offer parking?
Yes, 30 Elizabeth St #1 does offer parking.
Does 30 Elizabeth St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Elizabeth St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Elizabeth St #1 have a pool?
No, 30 Elizabeth St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 30 Elizabeth St #1 have accessible units?
No, 30 Elizabeth St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Elizabeth St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Elizabeth St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
