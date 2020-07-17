Amenities

Elegant 4BR/1.5BA Second floor Pacific Heights w/ Private Deck and Laundry, Parking Available (2855 Clay) - 4BR/1.5BA 2nd Floor Full Flat

* $6,995/month annual lease

* Private deck

* In-unit laundry

* Garaged parking space available for Add'l Fee

* Fireplace

* Available: Now



SHOWING: Please call 415-929-0717 or 415-377-2177.

ADDRESS: 2855 Clay



Elegant 4BR/1.5BA second floor Pacific Heights full flat with deck, parking, laundry and more. Lovely old-style flat is just half a block from Alta Plaza Park. Flat has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout except in tiled bath. Lights are inset, ceilings high, windows double-pane, and all the closets are huge. Additional cabinets are presently being installed in the kitchen.



At the flat's front are a bedroom and the living room. At the flat's back, two bedrooms span the building's width. One of the two has a fair-sized deck, the other a wood-burning fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Both rooms have hallway access; the room with fireplace also connects to the kitchen via a walk-through pantry with refrigerator. Fourth bedroom is mid-flat. Large kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, and new cabinets are being added. Laundry room is accessed from the kitchen, has storage space and provides access to the WC. Main bath with shower over tub is accessed from the central hallway.



Parking space in the building's garage which is the closest to the entrance available for ad'l fee.

Shopping and dining are 3.5 blocks away on Fillmore Street, Bus lines 5, 21 and 24 are within easy walking distance. WalkScore is 96.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Apply at everestmwamba . com



