San Francisco, CA
2855 Clay
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2855 Clay

2855 Clay Street · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2855 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2855 Clay · Avail. now

$6,995

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Elegant 4BR/1.5BA Second floor Pacific Heights w/ Private Deck and Laundry, Parking Available (2855 Clay) - 4BR/1.5BA 2nd Floor Full Flat
* $6,995/month annual lease
* Private deck
* In-unit laundry
* Garaged parking space available for Add'l Fee
* Fireplace
* Available: Now

SHOWING: Please call 415-929-0717 or 415-377-2177.
ADDRESS: 2855 Clay

Elegant 4BR/1.5BA second floor Pacific Heights full flat with deck, parking, laundry and more. Lovely old-style flat is just half a block from Alta Plaza Park. Flat has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout except in tiled bath. Lights are inset, ceilings high, windows double-pane, and all the closets are huge. Additional cabinets are presently being installed in the kitchen.

At the flat's front are a bedroom and the living room. At the flat's back, two bedrooms span the building's width. One of the two has a fair-sized deck, the other a wood-burning fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Both rooms have hallway access; the room with fireplace also connects to the kitchen via a walk-through pantry with refrigerator. Fourth bedroom is mid-flat. Large kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, and new cabinets are being added. Laundry room is accessed from the kitchen, has storage space and provides access to the WC. Main bath with shower over tub is accessed from the central hallway.

Parking space in the building's garage which is the closest to the entrance available for ad'l fee.
Shopping and dining are 3.5 blocks away on Fillmore Street, Bus lines 5, 21 and 24 are within easy walking distance. WalkScore is 96.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE4875786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Clay have any available units?
2855 Clay has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 Clay have?
Some of 2855 Clay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Clay currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Clay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Clay pet-friendly?
No, 2855 Clay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2855 Clay offer parking?
Yes, 2855 Clay offers parking.
Does 2855 Clay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Clay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Clay have a pool?
No, 2855 Clay does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Clay have accessible units?
No, 2855 Clay does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Clay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Clay has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

