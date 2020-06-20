Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Sherwood Forest 4BR/2.5BA Elegant Home with Ocean Views! PROGRESSIVE - Welcome to 262 Juanita Way! This lovely circa 1937 home offers three bedrooms upstairs, and 1 bedroom downstairs, with bathrooms on each floor. The house is immaculately maintained and retains all it original architectural features, including decorative molding, parquet floors, brass hardware, and a curved staircase right out of central casting!. Plus stunning views of the ocean from every public room and 3 of the bedrooms!



Centrally located, with easy access to freeways, and public transportation at your front door. Close to West Portal and Glen Park shops and dining. Molly Stone's Market, Safeway, and Starbucks right around the corner!



The entrance foyer leads to a spacious living room with decorative fireplace, high ceilings, and large windows with panoramic views of the Pacific. The formal dining room is adjacent to living room and kitchen, also with large view windows. Plus a pretty half guest bathroom.



The kitchen is Chef's dream! Lovely wood cabinets, plenty of counter space, dishwasher, cook top, and oven. PLUS a large eat-in breakfast room with views of Mt. Davidson Park perfect for casual family meals or the morning cup of coffee!



Ascend the gracious curved staircase to the top floor which contains three large bedrooms, 2 of which have stunning ocean views. The 3rd top floor bedroom overlooks the woods of Mt. Davidson Park. Plus a large bathroom with both a separate shower and bathtub, all clad in original tilework! And many large closets!



The lower level of the house is accessed by taking the interior stairs down from the main living level. Downstairs is a very large 4th bedroom, which can also be used as a media room or home office, and which has views of the ocean, a wall of built-in bookcases, a deck accessible through sliding glass doors, and a private bathroom with shower.



Plus an attached garage, full size washer/dryer, and a sloped rear yard that awaits a green thumb!



TERMS:

- Rent: $6,000 per month

- Security Deposit: 1.5x one months rent

- Available June 1, 2020

- Tenant pays all utilities

- No pets (we do comply with all applicable rental laws)

- No smoking



To schedule a showing, TEXT 415-680-7546



ADDRESS: 262 Juanita Way @ Rex Avenue



CA BRE License # 01905856

Progressive Property Group



(RLNE5803457)