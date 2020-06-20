All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

262 Juanita Way

262 Juanita Way · No Longer Available
Location

262 Juanita Way, San Francisco, CA 94127
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Sherwood Forest 4BR/2.5BA Elegant Home with Ocean Views! PROGRESSIVE - Welcome to 262 Juanita Way! This lovely circa 1937 home offers three bedrooms upstairs, and 1 bedroom downstairs, with bathrooms on each floor. The house is immaculately maintained and retains all it original architectural features, including decorative molding, parquet floors, brass hardware, and a curved staircase right out of central casting!. Plus stunning views of the ocean from every public room and 3 of the bedrooms!

Centrally located, with easy access to freeways, and public transportation at your front door. Close to West Portal and Glen Park shops and dining. Molly Stone's Market, Safeway, and Starbucks right around the corner!

The entrance foyer leads to a spacious living room with decorative fireplace, high ceilings, and large windows with panoramic views of the Pacific. The formal dining room is adjacent to living room and kitchen, also with large view windows. Plus a pretty half guest bathroom.

The kitchen is Chef's dream! Lovely wood cabinets, plenty of counter space, dishwasher, cook top, and oven. PLUS a large eat-in breakfast room with views of Mt. Davidson Park perfect for casual family meals or the morning cup of coffee!

Ascend the gracious curved staircase to the top floor which contains three large bedrooms, 2 of which have stunning ocean views. The 3rd top floor bedroom overlooks the woods of Mt. Davidson Park. Plus a large bathroom with both a separate shower and bathtub, all clad in original tilework! And many large closets!

The lower level of the house is accessed by taking the interior stairs down from the main living level. Downstairs is a very large 4th bedroom, which can also be used as a media room or home office, and which has views of the ocean, a wall of built-in bookcases, a deck accessible through sliding glass doors, and a private bathroom with shower.

Plus an attached garage, full size washer/dryer, and a sloped rear yard that awaits a green thumb!

TERMS:
- Rent: $6,000 per month
- Security Deposit: 1.5x one months rent
- Available June 1, 2020
- Tenant pays all utilities
- No pets (we do comply with all applicable rental laws)
- No smoking

To schedule a showing, TEXT 415-680-7546

ADDRESS: 262 Juanita Way @ Rex Avenue

CA BRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group

(RLNE5803457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Juanita Way have any available units?
262 Juanita Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Juanita Way have?
Some of 262 Juanita Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Juanita Way currently offering any rent specials?
262 Juanita Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Juanita Way pet-friendly?
No, 262 Juanita Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 262 Juanita Way offer parking?
Yes, 262 Juanita Way does offer parking.
Does 262 Juanita Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 Juanita Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Juanita Way have a pool?
No, 262 Juanita Way does not have a pool.
Does 262 Juanita Way have accessible units?
No, 262 Juanita Way does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Juanita Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 Juanita Way has units with dishwashers.
