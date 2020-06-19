2615 California

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

First floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with outdoor patio at California and Fillmore Streets in gated historic building with allergen-free radiant heat, security cameras, new kitchen and bathroom and in-unit laundry. Quiet unit without foot traffic above. The manager lives in the building. Walk to your favorite restaurants (mine are Pizzeria Delfina, Roam Burger, B Patisserie, El Burrito Express, Tataki, Eliza's and Sweet Maple) and to Alta Plaza Park or to Japantown. Corporate shuttles are 1 block away. Street parking is easy with a residential permit. The home can be furnished or unfurnished.