2615 California
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:35 PM

2615 California

2615 California St · (415) 518-9269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2615 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
First floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with outdoor patio at California and Fillmore Streets in gated historic building with allergen-free radiant heat, security cameras, new kitchen and bathroom and in-unit laundry. Quiet unit without foot traffic above. The manager lives in the building. Walk to your favorite restaurants (mine are Pizzeria Delfina, Roam Burger, B Patisserie, El Burrito Express, Tataki, Eliza's and Sweet Maple) and to Alta Plaza Park or to Japantown. Corporate shuttles are 1 block away. Street parking is easy with a residential permit. The home can be furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 California have any available units?
2615 California has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 2615 California currently offering any rent specials?
2615 California isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 California pet-friendly?
No, 2615 California is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2615 California offer parking?
No, 2615 California does not offer parking.
Does 2615 California have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 California does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 California have a pool?
No, 2615 California does not have a pool.
Does 2615 California have accessible units?
No, 2615 California does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 California have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 California does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 California have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 California does not have units with air conditioning.
