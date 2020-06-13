/
el verano
17 Apartments for rent in El Verano, CA📍
19321 Solano Court
19321 Solano Court, El Verano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Three Bedroom Ideal Sonoma Home - 3bd/2ba Ideal Sonoma Home. This lovely Sonoma home boasts open living spaces, cathedral ceilings, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, wood burning fireplace, and a beautiful back yard.
244 Tuscany Place
244 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Walk in Closet just minutes from the Sonoma Plaza! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.
204 Tuscany Place
204 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Downstairs Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartments - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas.
166 Tuscany Place
166 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Upstairs Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit... We currently accept Short Term Leases! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.
Results within 1 mile of El Verano
68 Arroyo Road
68 Arroyo Road, Boyes Hot Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
922 sqft
Attractive Home in Wine Country - $2400/month 2bd/1ba Attractive home in Wine Country. Galley kitchen with gas stove, dining room, living room, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, updated bathroom, off street parking, fenced yard.
308 East Thomson
308 East Thomson Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space - 2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space in back yard. Fireplace, hardwood floors, w/d hook-ups, yard with patio and deck, 1 car garage. Pet nego.
Results within 5 miles of El Verano
17177 Sonoma Highway
17177 Sonoma Highway, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Updated Sonoma Highway home with fireplace! Pet Negotiable, Available Now. - Sonoma Properties is now offering for one year lease the property located at 17177 Sonoma Highway, which is a two bedroom, one and a half bathroom property.
17095 Brookside Road
17095 Brookside Road, Boyes Hot Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
17095 Brookside Road Available 08/15/20 Furnished Centrally Located in Sonoma Valley, 2 bedroom 1 bath home on 1/2 acre, Available Mid-August - Hello, Video Walk Through Here: https://youtu.
217 1st St West
217 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
217 1st Street West, Close to The Plaza, Local Shopping and Dining, Charming Back Yard Unit - Downtown 1bd/1ba cottage, blocks from the Plaza, with all utilities included! Available immediately, the property rents for $1,900.
Results within 10 miles of El Verano
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,518
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,127
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
1618 St Anne Way
1618 Saint Anne Way, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1502 sqft
1618 St Anne Way Available 07/03/20 Recently Update One Level House ~ 3br/2ba East Petaluma home - Recently updated 3br/2ba home located in East Petaluma.
4250 Susan Lane
4250 Susan Lane, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$800
2239 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL PRESTIGIOUS PENNGROVE HEIGHTS. We currently have 2 separate bedrooms for rent in a Nice Home. One Bedroom has private entry. Both bedrooms offer kitchen and bathroom privileges.
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!
1835 Adobe Canyon Rd
1835 Adobe Canyon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Artists wine country retreat - Property Id: 173478 Set on a babbling brook this creekside enchanting cottage is the perfect place to reflect, get inspired and create.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for El Verano rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,490.
Some of the colleges located in the El Verano area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Verano from include San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Rosa, Concord, and Hayward.