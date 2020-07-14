2898 JACKSON

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator oven range Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Pacific Heights has the altitude to deliver killer views and a multitude of eye-level attractions to entertain the masses. Fillmore Street is the main strip for shopping, dining and socializing. A crop of renowned restaurants, including Pizzeria Delfina and Fresca, feed the area’s energy. Alta Plaza and Lafayette are popular parks for parents, kids and their canines. Pac Heights is top dog.



Bigger is better when it comes to apartments – and this Pac Heights home proves that equation for domestic bliss. Wall to wall hardwood floors and picture windows keep it light and crisp. Custom details like the built-in kitchen wine-rack and living room fireplace give the place a cozy feel. Cream-colored travertine and roomy tub make the bathroom a bastion of serene. You’ll love living large in this spacious oasis.



