San Francisco, CA
2898 JACKSON
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:06 PM

2898 JACKSON

2898 Jackson St · (415) 942-5908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2898 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Pacific Heights has the altitude to deliver killer views and a multitude of eye-level attractions to entertain the masses. Fillmore Street is the main strip for shopping, dining and socializing. A crop of renowned restaurants, including Pizzeria Delfina and Fresca, feed the area’s energy. Alta Plaza and Lafayette are popular parks for parents, kids and their canines. Pac Heights is top dog.

Bigger is better when it comes to apartments – and this Pac Heights home proves that equation for domestic bliss. Wall to wall hardwood floors and picture windows keep it light and crisp. Custom details like the built-in kitchen wine-rack and living room fireplace give the place a cozy feel. Cream-colored travertine and roomy tub make the bathroom a bastion of serene. You’ll love living large in this spacious oasis.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2898 JACKSON have any available units?
2898 JACKSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2898 JACKSON have?
Some of 2898 JACKSON's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2898 JACKSON currently offering any rent specials?
2898 JACKSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2898 JACKSON pet-friendly?
Yes, 2898 JACKSON is pet friendly.
Does 2898 JACKSON offer parking?
Yes, 2898 JACKSON offers parking.
Does 2898 JACKSON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2898 JACKSON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2898 JACKSON have a pool?
No, 2898 JACKSON does not have a pool.
Does 2898 JACKSON have accessible units?
No, 2898 JACKSON does not have accessible units.
Does 2898 JACKSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2898 JACKSON does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

