Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:01 PM

2589 San Bruno Avenue

2589 San Bruno Ave · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2589 San Bruno Ave, San Francisco, CA 94134
Portola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********
After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.
*****************************************************************

A modern, contemporary design for this cozy and quiet unit. This is a hidden gem behind a commercial space, you can reach this beautiful unit through a side entrance, shielding you from the busy and noisy sounds of San Bruno Ave.

This brand new unit is ready for immediate move-in! With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large kitchen with marble floor tiles, and plenty of natural lightings through light wells, a perfect location for many people!

Move-in Condition with the Following Features:
- Range / Oven
- Refrigerator
- Garbage disposal

Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking

Rent:
- $4500 Rent + $4500 Security deposit
- The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage)
- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)

If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:
https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55045

If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval.

We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.

Agent Contact:
Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)
(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)

Henry Low (DRE#00852797)
Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2589 San Bruno Avenue have any available units?
2589 San Bruno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2589 San Bruno Avenue have?
Some of 2589 San Bruno Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2589 San Bruno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2589 San Bruno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2589 San Bruno Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2589 San Bruno Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2589 San Bruno Avenue offer parking?
No, 2589 San Bruno Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2589 San Bruno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2589 San Bruno Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2589 San Bruno Avenue have a pool?
No, 2589 San Bruno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2589 San Bruno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2589 San Bruno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2589 San Bruno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2589 San Bruno Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

