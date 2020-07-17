2589 San Bruno Avenue

Amenities

********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********

After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.

*****************************************************************



A modern, contemporary design for this cozy and quiet unit. This is a hidden gem behind a commercial space, you can reach this beautiful unit through a side entrance, shielding you from the busy and noisy sounds of San Bruno Ave.



This brand new unit is ready for immediate move-in! With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large kitchen with marble floor tiles, and plenty of natural lightings through light wells, a perfect location for many people!



Move-in Condition with the Following Features:

- Range / Oven

- Refrigerator

- Garbage disposal



Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking



Rent:

- $4500 Rent + $4500 Security deposit

- The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage)

- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)



If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:

https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55045



If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval.



We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.



Agent Contact:

Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)

(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)



Henry Low (DRE#00852797)

Phone: 415-505-0303