Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Spacious top floor, rear facing 2 bed / 1 Bath is available now. Light and bright unit. Entirely new kitchen includes gas range, dishwasher, disposal, new cabinets and quartz countertops. Bathroom includes white marble and walk in frameless shower. Increadinby tasteful and timeless renovation throughout. All units have access to a shared patio/garden, bike storage for 2 bikes. Free shared laundry in building. Walk to Alamo Square, Duboce Park, Lower Haight and Divisadero, some of SF's most popular districts!! Only four units in building. Key Features: - 2 bedroom / 1 Bathroom - Gorgeous new renovation - Top Floor (3rd Floor, rear facing) - Hardwood floors - Modern Kitchen w/ dishwasher, disposal, quartz countertops - Brick patio and garden (shared) - Laundry in building (free) - Bike racks on first floor Location: - 245 Scott St #4 - Lower Haight, Duboce Park, Alamo Square neighborhood - Walkscore: 98! Key Terms: - Rent: $4,495 - Move in special: 1st month free ! - Security Deposit: 1 month's rent - Owner pays for water and garbage - 12-month lease - Sorry, No pets prefered - Non-smoking unit - Available now!



Terms: One year lease