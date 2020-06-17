All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 245 Scott St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
245 Scott St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

245 Scott St.

245 Scott Street · (650) 761-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Haight
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spacious top floor, rear facing 2 bed / 1 Bath is available now. Light and bright unit. Entirely new kitchen includes gas range, dishwasher, disposal, new cabinets and quartz countertops. Bathroom includes white marble and walk in frameless shower. Increadinby tasteful and timeless renovation throughout. All units have access to a shared patio/garden, bike storage for 2 bikes. Free shared laundry in building. Walk to Alamo Square, Duboce Park, Lower Haight and Divisadero, some of SF's most popular districts!! Only four units in building. Key Features: - 2 bedroom / 1 Bathroom - Gorgeous new renovation - Top Floor (3rd Floor, rear facing) - Hardwood floors - Modern Kitchen w/ dishwasher, disposal, quartz countertops - Brick patio and garden (shared) - Laundry in building (free) - Bike racks on first floor Location: - 245 Scott St #4 - Lower Haight, Duboce Park, Alamo Square neighborhood - Walkscore: 98! Key Terms: - Rent: $4,495 - Move in special: 1st month free ! - Security Deposit: 1 month's rent - Owner pays for water and garbage - 12-month lease - Sorry, No pets prefered - Non-smoking unit - Available now!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Scott St. have any available units?
245 Scott St. has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Scott St. have?
Some of 245 Scott St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Scott St. currently offering any rent specials?
245 Scott St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Scott St. pet-friendly?
No, 245 Scott St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 245 Scott St. offer parking?
No, 245 Scott St. does not offer parking.
Does 245 Scott St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Scott St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Scott St. have a pool?
No, 245 Scott St. does not have a pool.
Does 245 Scott St. have accessible units?
No, 245 Scott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Scott St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Scott St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 245 Scott St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace
San Francisco, CA 94109
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94103
726 Bush Street
726 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity