Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

240 Lombard Street #634

240 Lombard Street · (415) 533-6680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA 94111
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo, Parking and Utilities Included! This fully furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo in beautiful Parc Telegraph is centrally located in gorgeous Telegraph Hill nestled between the Embarcadero and Coit Tower. This amazing condo boasts: ~ Stainless steel appliances ~ Abundant natural sunlight exposure ~ Fully furnished ~ Full bathroom with shower over tub ~ Fully stocked kitchen for all your kitchen needs ~ Fully appointed (towels, linens, etc.) ~ Utilities included No pets No smoking Short-term lease (3 month minimum) Streamline your move-in and enjoy the full furnishings and amenities included in this fantastic condo, these include cable TV, telephone, electricity, garbage, water, 1-car garage parking, flat screen TVs, stereo system, large bed, linens, and so much more! The Parc Telegraph building also offers 24-hour doorman/security, full access to the fitness center, and complimentary laundry facilities. Live within steps of the popular running and walking paths of the Embarcadero or ride the historic streetcars along the waterfront or just relax taking in the majestic Bay. Take a short walk or ride the conveniently located F Market Line to the Financial District. You would be living in the heart of San Francisco just minutes from the Financial District, Embarcadero, North Beach, Little Italy, Chinatown, Fisherman's Wharf, the Ferry Building, and Coit Tower. Danny Liu e: dannyliuteam@gmail.com t: 415.533.6680 2523 California St | San Francisco, CA 94115 DRE: 01930178

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Lombard Street #634 have any available units?
240 Lombard Street #634 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Lombard Street #634 have?
Some of 240 Lombard Street #634's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Lombard Street #634 currently offering any rent specials?
240 Lombard Street #634 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Lombard Street #634 pet-friendly?
No, 240 Lombard Street #634 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 240 Lombard Street #634 offer parking?
Yes, 240 Lombard Street #634 offers parking.
Does 240 Lombard Street #634 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Lombard Street #634 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Lombard Street #634 have a pool?
No, 240 Lombard Street #634 does not have a pool.
Does 240 Lombard Street #634 have accessible units?
No, 240 Lombard Street #634 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Lombard Street #634 have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Lombard Street #634 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

