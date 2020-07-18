240 Lombard Street #634

Amenities

Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo, Parking and Utilities Included! This fully furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo in beautiful Parc Telegraph is centrally located in gorgeous Telegraph Hill nestled between the Embarcadero and Coit Tower. This amazing condo boasts: ~ Stainless steel appliances ~ Abundant natural sunlight exposure ~ Fully furnished ~ Full bathroom with shower over tub ~ Fully stocked kitchen for all your kitchen needs ~ Fully appointed (towels, linens, etc.) ~ Utilities included No pets No smoking Short-term lease (3 month minimum) Streamline your move-in and enjoy the full furnishings and amenities included in this fantastic condo, these include cable TV, telephone, electricity, garbage, water, 1-car garage parking, flat screen TVs, stereo system, large bed, linens, and so much more! The Parc Telegraph building also offers 24-hour doorman/security, full access to the fitness center, and complimentary laundry facilities. Live within steps of the popular running and walking paths of the Embarcadero or ride the historic streetcars along the waterfront or just relax taking in the majestic Bay. Take a short walk or ride the conveniently located F Market Line to the Financial District. You would be living in the heart of San Francisco just minutes from the Financial District, Embarcadero, North Beach, Little Italy, Chinatown, Fisherman's Wharf, the Ferry Building, and Coit Tower. Danny Liu e: dannyliuteam@gmail.com t: 415.533.6680 2523 California St | San Francisco, CA 94115 DRE: 01930178