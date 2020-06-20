2334 19th St Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Pretty, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fourplex home property rental in a very walkable Potrero Hill neighborhood in San Francisco.



It has a cozy interior with polished hardwood flooring, big windows, a glass door, and a fireplace. A lovely kitchen with smooth marble countertops, two-door refrigerator, oven/range with hood, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with gas heating. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking in the house though. Adequate spots off-street parking. The Exterior has a relaxing balcony—a cool spot for some much-needed R&R.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, internet, and cable.

Trash and sewage will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 85. Transit Score: 77.

It’s located in an area with excellent transit.



Nearby parks: Utah & 18th Mini Park, McKinley Square, and Franklin Square.



Bus lines:

9 SAN BRUNO - 0.1 mile

33 ASHBURY-18TH ST - 0.1 mile

90 SAN BRUNO OWL - 0.1 mile

19 POLK - 0.2 mile

27 BRYANT - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Baby Bullet Bullet - 0.8 mile

Limited Limited - 0.8 mile

Local Local - 0.8 mile

Warm Springs/South Fremont - Daly City Daly City - 0.8 mile



(RLNE5789410)