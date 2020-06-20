2334 19th St Unit 3

Amenities
Pretty, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fourplex home property rental in a very walkable Potrero Hill neighborhood in San Francisco.
It has a cozy interior with polished hardwood flooring, big windows, a glass door, and a fireplace. A lovely kitchen with smooth marble countertops, two-door refrigerator, oven/range with hood, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with gas heating. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
No smoking in the house though. Adequate spots off-street parking. The Exterior has a relaxing balcony—a cool spot for some much-needed R&R.
Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, internet, and cable.
Trash and sewage will be covered by the landlord.
Walk Score: 85. Transit Score: 77.
It’s located in an area with excellent transit.
Nearby parks: Utah & 18th Mini Park, McKinley Square, and Franklin Square.
Bus lines:
9 SAN BRUNO - 0.1 mile
33 ASHBURY-18TH ST - 0.1 mile
90 SAN BRUNO OWL - 0.1 mile
19 POLK - 0.2 mile
27 BRYANT - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
Baby Bullet Bullet - 0.8 mile
Limited Limited - 0.8 mile
Local Local - 0.8 mile
Warm Springs/South Fremont - Daly City Daly City - 0.8 mile
