Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2334 19th St Unit 3

2334 19th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

2334 19th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Pretty, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fourplex home property rental in a very walkable Potrero Hill neighborhood in San Francisco.

It has a cozy interior with polished hardwood flooring, big windows, a glass door, and a fireplace. A lovely kitchen with smooth marble countertops, two-door refrigerator, oven/range with hood, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with gas heating. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
No smoking in the house though. Adequate spots off-street parking. The Exterior has a relaxing balcony—a cool spot for some much-needed R&R.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, internet, and cable.
Trash and sewage will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 85. Transit Score: 77.
It’s located in an area with excellent transit.

Nearby parks: Utah & 18th Mini Park, McKinley Square, and Franklin Square.

Bus lines:
9 SAN BRUNO - 0.1 mile
33 ASHBURY-18TH ST - 0.1 mile
90 SAN BRUNO OWL - 0.1 mile
19 POLK - 0.2 mile
27 BRYANT - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Baby Bullet Bullet - 0.8 mile
Limited Limited - 0.8 mile
Local Local - 0.8 mile
Warm Springs/South Fremont - Daly City Daly City - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5789410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

