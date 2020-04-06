All apartments in San Francisco
221 7th Street
221 7th Street

221 7th Street · (415) 949-0067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
221 7th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Please note that this is not an apartment but a coliving accommodation with shared kitchen, bathrooms, and other communal areas. ABOUT 221 7TH STREET RESIDENCES This beautiful coliving space has everything you need for a big city lifestyle without breaking a bank. Coliving is a modern housing solution that comes with a long list of benefits. You can take off your list utilities, WiFi, and cleaning of communal areas because we already took care of it for you. The kitchen comes fully furnished with essential appliances and cookware ready for your signature recipes. Common spaces such as shared bathrooms, kitchen, living area are cleaned and maintained by our housekeeping crew. The building has an onsite manager available 24/7. In order to ensure your safety, we have equipped security cameras. LOCATION Located in SoMa (South of Market) vibrant and modern neighborhood that draws together many talented individuals. You will find anything you need in the area including grocery shopping, dining, shopping, and access to major public transportation. 221 7th Street Residences is located literally across the street from Sightglass Coffee - famous San Francisco coffee stop. Major tech corporations can be reached in a 5-10 min walk. YOUR ROOM Beautifully furnished private or shared room with access to shared bathrooms. Comes with: Full-sized bed Fresh bedding Spacious closet Storage cabinets Study area equipped with desk and chair Mini refrigerator Newly renovated hardwood floors (select rooms) Flat-screen TV Sink High-speed WiFi Join 221 7th Street Residences today! Reach out to us at reservation@urbanests.com or call at (415) 949-0067! Please note that this shared coliving space and with shared bathrooms.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 221 7th Street have any available units?
221 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 7th Street have?
Some of 221 7th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 221 7th Street offer parking?
No, 221 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 7th Street have a pool?
No, 221 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
