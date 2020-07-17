All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 199 New Montgomery #609.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
199 New Montgomery #609
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

199 New Montgomery #609

199 New Montgomery Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

199 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 199 New Montgomery #609 · Avail. Jul 20

$3,390

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
199 New Montgomery #609 Available 07/20/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM – Beautiful 1 BR, 1 BA Condo in the Heart of SOMA - * For rent by Azari Property Management:
www . EPICREA . com

* Information / Showings for this property:
Applications@ azaripm.com /
__________________________________________________

*** AVAILABLE 7/20 ***

* Description:

With a large open concept floor plan and a roof deck with gorgeous views, this is a must see!

This centrally located one bedroom condo is within walking distance of absolutely everything needed: Fine dining, shopping, and entertainment making it the perfect choice for those searching for the ultimate Downtown living experience.

* Property Highlights:
- 737 SQ. FT.
- Hardwood Floors in Large Living Space
- Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Full Size Stackable Washer/Dryer In Unit
- Large Walk-In Closet with Built-In Storage

* Building Highlights:
199 New Montgomery was built in 2004 and stands 16-stories high. There are a total of 166 units in the high-rise and 199 New Montgomery features:
- 24/7 security,
- Roof deck with common grilling area, Panoramic Views and Seating
- Bike Storage Onsite
- Maid Service

* Neighborhood highlights:
- Bike Score 90/100! Walk Score 98/100! Ride Score 100/100!
(https://www.walkscore.com/score/199-new-montgomery-st-san-francisco-ca-94105)
- Central Location – Financial District, SOMA, Bay Waterfront
- Gym, Shopping and Grocery are All Within Blocks
- Various Restaurants, Cafes and Bars are Within Blocks

* Other Details:
- Type of rental: Condo
- Pets: NO
- Smoking: NO
-Parking:NO

- Rent: $ 3,390.00
- Security Deposit: $ 3,390.00
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Water + Garbage

- There may or may not be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

__________________________________________________

* Learn about our services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXdZVWn0EHE

* #1 Property Management Franchise
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPpXZCOvbFI

* More information about our services and franchise
- Genie Mantzoros
COO / Luxury Leasing Agent / Senior Real Estate Consultant / Realtor
CalBRE #00805386
Applications @ azaripm.com /

__________________________________________________

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

(RLNE2613048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 New Montgomery #609 have any available units?
199 New Montgomery #609 has a unit available for $3,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 New Montgomery #609 have?
Some of 199 New Montgomery #609's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 New Montgomery #609 currently offering any rent specials?
199 New Montgomery #609 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 New Montgomery #609 pet-friendly?
No, 199 New Montgomery #609 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 199 New Montgomery #609 offer parking?
Yes, 199 New Montgomery #609 offers parking.
Does 199 New Montgomery #609 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 New Montgomery #609 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 New Montgomery #609 have a pool?
No, 199 New Montgomery #609 does not have a pool.
Does 199 New Montgomery #609 have accessible units?
No, 199 New Montgomery #609 does not have accessible units.
Does 199 New Montgomery #609 have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 New Montgomery #609 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 199 New Montgomery #609?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94131
1720 Leavenworth Street
1720 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
2227 TAYLOR Apartments
2227 Taylor Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
691 O'Farrell
691 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity