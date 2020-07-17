Amenities

199 New Montgomery #609 Available 07/20/20 – Beautiful 1 BR, 1 BA Condo in the Heart of SOMA

* Information / Showings for this property:

*** AVAILABLE 7/20 ***



* Description:



With a large open concept floor plan and a roof deck with gorgeous views, this is a must see!



This centrally located one bedroom condo is within walking distance of absolutely everything needed: Fine dining, shopping, and entertainment making it the perfect choice for those searching for the ultimate Downtown living experience.



* Property Highlights:

- 737 SQ. FT.

- Hardwood Floors in Large Living Space

- Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Full Size Stackable Washer/Dryer In Unit

- Large Walk-In Closet with Built-In Storage



* Building Highlights:

199 New Montgomery was built in 2004 and stands 16-stories high. There are a total of 166 units in the high-rise and 199 New Montgomery features:

- 24/7 security,

- Roof deck with common grilling area, Panoramic Views and Seating

- Bike Storage Onsite

- Maid Service



* Neighborhood highlights:

- Bike Score 90/100! Walk Score 98/100! Ride Score 100/100!

(https://www.walkscore.com/score/199-new-montgomery-st-san-francisco-ca-94105)

- Central Location – Financial District, SOMA, Bay Waterfront

- Gym, Shopping and Grocery are All Within Blocks

- Various Restaurants, Cafes and Bars are Within Blocks



* Other Details:

- Type of rental: Condo

- Pets: NO

- Smoking: NO

-Parking:NO



- Rent: $ 3,390.00

- Security Deposit: $ 3,390.00

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Water + Garbage



- There may or may not be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



