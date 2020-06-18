All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1823 42nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1823 42nd Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1823 42nd Avenue

1823 42nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Outer Sunset
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1823 42nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Outer Sunset

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available Now & Move-In Ready!

Charming single-family home located in a quiet and friendly Sunset neighborhood in San Francisco. The rare 4-bed, 2-bath close Golden Gate Park, Sunset Beach, and many restaurants. 3 Bedrooms located on the main floor and another on the first floor with its bathroom. Take a look.

* New Carpet in the bedrooms
* Few blocks from the beach
* Few blocks from Gold Gate Park

Lease Term: 12 months
Security Deposit: $5000
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00
Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL

Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 42nd Avenue have any available units?
1823 42nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1823 42nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1823 42nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 42nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1823 42nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1823 42nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1823 42nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1823 42nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 42nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 42nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1823 42nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1823 42nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1823 42nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 42nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 42nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 42nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 42nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Jasper
45 Lansing St
San Francisco, CA 94105
300 Buchanan
300 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E
San Francisco, CA 94117
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco