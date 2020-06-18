1823 42nd Avenue

Amenities
Available Now & Move-In Ready!
Charming single-family home located in a quiet and friendly Sunset neighborhood in San Francisco. The rare 4-bed, 2-bath close Golden Gate Park, Sunset Beach, and many restaurants. 3 Bedrooms located on the main floor and another on the first floor with its bathroom. Take a look.
* New Carpet in the bedrooms
* Few blocks from the beach
* Few blocks from Gold Gate Park
Lease Term: 12 months
Security Deposit: $5000
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00
Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL
Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com