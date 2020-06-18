1823 42nd Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available Now & Move-In Ready!



Charming single-family home located in a quiet and friendly Sunset neighborhood in San Francisco. The rare 4-bed, 2-bath close Golden Gate Park, Sunset Beach, and many restaurants. 3 Bedrooms located on the main floor and another on the first floor with its bathroom. Take a look.



* New Carpet in the bedrooms

* Few blocks from the beach

* Few blocks from Gold Gate Park



Lease Term: 12 months

Security Deposit: $5000

FICO: 700+

Income: 3 times of rent

Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00

Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL



Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com