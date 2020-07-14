2737 SUTTER Apartments

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel courtyard microwave

This building sits in Laurel Heights, convenient to UCSF, Kaiser Permanente, Target and Trader Joes. With a spacious kitchen equipped with plenty of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, you'll truly be living like an Epicurean.



Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters. Bespoke boutiques, ribbon shops and sidewalk cafes give Sacramento street a bit of Parisian flair while busy California Street is host to an upscale strip mall where arugula, fragrant candles and fine wines are just a few of the items on offer. Nearby universities add pep to the area.



