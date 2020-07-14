All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2737 SUTTER Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2737 SUTTER Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

2737 SUTTER Apartments

2737 Sutter Street · (415) 843-2139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Pacific Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2737 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$4,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 777 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2737 SUTTER Apartments.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This building sits in Laurel Heights, convenient to UCSF, Kaiser Permanente, Target and Trader Joes. With a spacious kitchen equipped with plenty of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, you'll truly be living like an Epicurean.

Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters. Bespoke boutiques, ribbon shops and sidewalk cafes give Sacramento street a bit of Parisian flair while busy California Street is host to an upscale strip mall where arugula, fragrant candles and fine wines are just a few of the items on offer. Nearby universities add pep to the area.

Iconic charm. Modern living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 SUTTER Apartments have any available units?
2737 SUTTER Apartments has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 SUTTER Apartments have?
Some of 2737 SUTTER Apartments's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 SUTTER Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2737 SUTTER Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 SUTTER Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2737 SUTTER Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2737 SUTTER Apartments offer parking?
No, 2737 SUTTER Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 2737 SUTTER Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 SUTTER Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 SUTTER Apartments have a pool?
No, 2737 SUTTER Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2737 SUTTER Apartments have accessible units?
No, 2737 SUTTER Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 SUTTER Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 SUTTER Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 2737 SUTTER Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Potrero 1010
1010 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St
San Francisco, CA 94158
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1234 JONES Apartments
1234 Jones Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
3440 20th St
3440 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
2115 HYDE Street
2115 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
721 GEARY Apartments
721 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity