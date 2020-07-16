All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1640 Greenwich Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1640 Greenwich Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1640 Greenwich Street

1640 Greenwich Street · (415) 713-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1640 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Union Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1640 Greenwich Street - 1640 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Renovated Full Flr Flat, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $6,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage incl. (a $275 value)
Amenities: Shared yard
Pets: Small pets considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & carpet
Laundry: In unit
Storage: Yes
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Immaculate middle floor flat located in a lovely 3-Unit Building right in the heart of Cow Hollow!

- Spacious and light-filled, full-floor flat with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
- Completely updated throughout
- Expansive living room with a wall of south-facing windows
- Plantation shutters and a beautiful marble surround decorative fireplace in living room
- Open living room/dining room combo have beautiful wide planked hardwood floors
- Freshly updated kitchen featuring a breakfast nook, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking
- In unit laundry - brand new full capacity front loading machines
- Abundant storage throughout
- Garaged parking available
- Shared use of garden
- Easy access to Golden Gate Bridge and Hwy 101.
- Transit options include MUNI, Golden Gate Transit & Tech Shuttles.

Within steps to Union, Chestnut & Polk streets known for their cafes, coffee houses, shopping, nightlife & fitness

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE4571106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Greenwich Street have any available units?
1640 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 1640 Greenwich Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Greenwich Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Greenwich Street is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Greenwich Street offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Greenwich Street offers parking.
Does 1640 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Greenwich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 1640 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 1640 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Greenwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1640 Greenwich Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 JOICE Street
50 Joice Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
1819 GOLDEN GATE
1819 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94115
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
990 Fulton St
990 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94117
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity