1640 Greenwich Street

Renovated Full Flr Flat, Pkg, W/D In Unit
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $6,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage incl. (a $275 value)
Amenities: Shared yard
Pets: Small pets considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & carpet
Laundry: In unit
Storage: Yes
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Immaculate middle floor flat located in a lovely 3-Unit Building right in the heart of Cow Hollow!
- Spacious and light-filled, full-floor flat with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
- Completely updated throughout
- Expansive living room with a wall of south-facing windows
- Plantation shutters and a beautiful marble surround decorative fireplace in living room
- Open living room/dining room combo have beautiful wide planked hardwood floors
- Freshly updated kitchen featuring a breakfast nook, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking
- In unit laundry - brand new full capacity front loading machines
- Abundant storage throughout
- Garaged parking available
- Shared use of garden
- Easy access to Golden Gate Bridge and Hwy 101.
- Transit options include MUNI, Golden Gate Transit & Tech Shuttles.
Within steps to Union, Chestnut & Polk streets known for their cafes, coffee houses, shopping, nightlife & fitness
