1640 Greenwich Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Renovated Full Flr Flat, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $6,500/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 car garage incl. (a $275 value)

Amenities: Shared yard

Pets: Small pets considered

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood & carpet

Laundry: In unit

Storage: Yes

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Immaculate middle floor flat located in a lovely 3-Unit Building right in the heart of Cow Hollow!



- Spacious and light-filled, full-floor flat with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

- Completely updated throughout

- Expansive living room with a wall of south-facing windows

- Plantation shutters and a beautiful marble surround decorative fireplace in living room

- Open living room/dining room combo have beautiful wide planked hardwood floors

- Freshly updated kitchen featuring a breakfast nook, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking

- In unit laundry - brand new full capacity front loading machines

- Abundant storage throughout

- Garaged parking available

- Shared use of garden

- Easy access to Golden Gate Bridge and Hwy 101.

- Transit options include MUNI, Golden Gate Transit & Tech Shuttles.



Within steps to Union, Chestnut & Polk streets known for their cafes, coffee houses, shopping, nightlife & fitness



View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour



(RLNE4571106)