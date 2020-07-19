159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5bcc1fa18777447fe78c Spacious 3 bedroom flat just steps away from the many colorful shops of the Bernal Heights Business District. Charming back yard, laundry in unit, skylights, recessed lighting, hardwood floors.



Located a few blocks from Mission Street and steps from Cortland Avenue, this gorgeous light-filled flat has a wonderful open floor plan, storage space above the closets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and much more.



Quiet and friendly neighborhood with great restaurants, Good Life Grocery Store with many shops and restaurants just steps down the street.



Street parking with no permitting, easy freeway access to Highways 101 and 280 and access to Bart and Buses.

Available August 7th.



