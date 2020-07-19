All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110

159 Wool Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Bernal Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

159 Wool Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5bcc1fa18777447fe78c Spacious 3 bedroom flat just steps away from the many colorful shops of the Bernal Heights Business District. Charming back yard, laundry in unit, skylights, recessed lighting, hardwood floors.

Located a few blocks from Mission Street and steps from Cortland Avenue, this gorgeous light-filled flat has a wonderful open floor plan, storage space above the closets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and much more.

Quiet and friendly neighborhood with great restaurants, Good Life Grocery Store with many shops and restaurants just steps down the street.

Street parking with no permitting, easy freeway access to Highways 101 and 280 and access to Bart and Buses.
Available August 7th.

(RLNE5914997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have any available units?
159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have?
Some of 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 currently offering any rent specials?
159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 pet-friendly?
No, 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offer parking?
No, 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not offer parking.
Does 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have a pool?
No, 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have a pool.
Does 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have accessible units?
No, 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 159 Wool St, San Francisco, CA 94110?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Jasper
45 Lansing St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
388 Beale
388 Beale Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity