Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1551 Franklin Street is centrally located in Pacific Heights district in San Francisco and just 1 block from Whole Foods Market, convenient access to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. It is a light and spacious top floor unit apartment with four (4) bedrooms and one (1) and one-half (1/2) bathrooms, 3 of 4 bedrooms have a closet in the room, though there are additional closets in the unit. The unit has lots of vintage charm with original trim, French doors and two (2) fireplaces. It has newer hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room, and newer paint in the whole unit. The kitchen features ample space with fabulous newer appliances including gas stove with built-in griddle, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. An exclusive washer and dryer for this unit is provided for your laundry needs. Water, sewer and PG&E are paid directly by the tenant and the owner pays for garbage. Pet is subject to the owner's approval with references, and if approved a deposit of $300.00 with an additional rent $40/month for cats; dogs, however, a deposit of $450.00 with an additional $75/month. Street parking only. This unit is Available Now!



***AVOID SCAMMERS!***

INTERESTED WITH THIS LISTING? CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS at 415-661-3860.



Application Fee (Ind): $30.00

Holding Deposit (Ref): $1,548.75

Security Deposit (Ref): $9,292.50

12-Month Lease Minimum

1.5-Month Security Deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.