San Francisco, CA
1551 Franklin Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 AM

1551 Franklin Street

1551 Franklin Street · (415) 688-2168
Location

1551 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Cathedral Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1551 Franklin Street is centrally located in Pacific Heights district in San Francisco and just 1 block from Whole Foods Market, convenient access to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. It is a light and spacious top floor unit apartment with four (4) bedrooms and one (1) and one-half (1/2) bathrooms, 3 of 4 bedrooms have a closet in the room, though there are additional closets in the unit. The unit has lots of vintage charm with original trim, French doors and two (2) fireplaces. It has newer hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room, and newer paint in the whole unit. The kitchen features ample space with fabulous newer appliances including gas stove with built-in griddle, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. An exclusive washer and dryer for this unit is provided for your laundry needs. Water, sewer and PG&E are paid directly by the tenant and the owner pays for garbage. Pet is subject to the owner's approval with references, and if approved a deposit of $300.00 with an additional rent $40/month for cats; dogs, however, a deposit of $450.00 with an additional $75/month. Street parking only. This unit is Available Now!

***AVOID SCAMMERS!***
INTERESTED WITH THIS LISTING? CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS at 415-661-3860.

Application Fee (Ind): $30.00
Holding Deposit (Ref): $1,548.75
Security Deposit (Ref): $9,292.50
12-Month Lease Minimum
1.5-Month Security Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Franklin Street have any available units?
1551 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 Franklin Street have?
Some of 1551 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1551 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 1551 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1551 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 1551 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 1551 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
