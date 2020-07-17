1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

Centrally located a block off the colorful Haight Ashbury district, this is an exceptionally large (2,100+ sq. ft.) top floor of a gorgeous, completely renovated historic Edwardian mansion featuring: three (3) spacious bedrooms (400/250/200 sq. ft.) with a living room dining room area of nearly 600 sq. ft. and 2 full bathrooms.



Just a block above the Panhandle section of Golden Gate Park, it is a 10 minute or less walk away from a half-dozen of the city's best neighborhood restaurants including: PARC CENTRAL BISTRO, RAGAZZA, NOPALITO, and JANNAH (BAGDAD BY THE BAY), as well as the gourmet RITUAL COFFEE and eclectic COFFEE TO THE PEOPLE coffee houses. Also just a short walk away are the famous HAIGHT STREET MARKET, the gourmet FALLETTI FOODS, and of course a WHOLE FOODS MARKET.



A block away is access to several lines of public transportation (and it is located directly on the Google Bus route).



Just a short walk away is the UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO campus, including the USF LAW SCHOOL (0.7 mile/15 minutes) and the UC San Francisco medical center on Parnassus (1.2 miles/25 minutes); both are just a 10 minute bus ride.



The immediate neighborhood includes: the co-educational URBAN SCHOOL (regarded as the city's best college prep private high school), St. Agnes Catholic Church, and the Child Development Center (day care center).



The (front) master bedroom (with King bed) is the largest bedroom in the penthouse 29' long and 14' wide featuring dimmable recessed lighting and a raised alcove ceiling with dimmable concealed illumination. The windows are noise and temperature suppressant double pane with insulated shades. The large illuminated closet (14' wide x 6' deep) has barn doors that reveal a bookcase wall when closed. There are numerous electrical connections (many with USB) as well as a high speed computer connection.



