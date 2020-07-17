All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117

1482 Page Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Haight Ashbury
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1482 Page Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Haight Ashbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef250adf4b37c7afd164bb1 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
Centrally located a block off the colorful Haight Ashbury district, this is an exceptionally large (2,100+ sq. ft.) top floor of a gorgeous, completely renovated historic Edwardian mansion featuring: three (3) spacious bedrooms (400/250/200 sq. ft.) with a living room dining room area of nearly 600 sq. ft. and 2 full bathrooms.

Just a block above the Panhandle section of Golden Gate Park, it is a 10 minute or less walk away from a half-dozen of the city's best neighborhood restaurants including: PARC CENTRAL BISTRO, RAGAZZA, NOPALITO, and JANNAH (BAGDAD BY THE BAY), as well as the gourmet RITUAL COFFEE and eclectic COFFEE TO THE PEOPLE coffee houses. Also just a short walk away are the famous HAIGHT STREET MARKET, the gourmet FALLETTI FOODS, and of course a WHOLE FOODS MARKET.

A block away is access to several lines of public transportation (and it is located directly on the Google Bus route).

Just a short walk away is the UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO campus, including the USF LAW SCHOOL (0.7 mile/15 minutes) and the UC San Francisco medical center on Parnassus (1.2 miles/25 minutes); both are just a 10 minute bus ride.

The immediate neighborhood includes: the co-educational URBAN SCHOOL (regarded as the city's best college prep private high school), St. Agnes Catholic Church, and the Child Development Center (day care center).

The (front) master bedroom (with King bed) is the largest bedroom in the penthouse 29' long and 14' wide featuring dimmable recessed lighting and a raised alcove ceiling with dimmable concealed illumination. The windows are noise and temperature suppressant double pane with insulated shades. The large illuminated closet (14' wide x 6' deep) has barn doors that reveal a bookcase wall when closed. There are numerous electrical connections (many with USB) as well as a high speed computer connection.

The second (middle

(RLNE5885578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have any available units?
1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have?
Some of 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 currently offering any rent specials?
1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 pet-friendly?
No, 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 offer parking?
No, 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 does not offer parking.
Does 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have a pool?
No, 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 does not have a pool.
Does 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have accessible units?
No, 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

755 O'FARRELL
755 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1660 BAY
1660 Bay St
San Francisco, CA 94123
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
798 Post St.
798 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
721 GEARY Apartments
721 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity