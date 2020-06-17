Amenities

1457 Baker St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Victorian Flat - This gorgeous renovated Victorian flat is one of San Francisco's leading designer's take on a modern reinvention of a classic Victorian flat featuring twelve foot ceilings, elaborate original molding, skylights, beautiful hardwood floors, and new paint. Entering the living room, which features its original working fireplace with Carrara marble mantel, you look out a trio of large lovely bay windows onto mature trees. Three bedrooms range from modest to generous in size, all enjoying great light and charm. The fourth room can be used as a bedroom, study or other. It also includes a washer/ dryer hookup for an alternate use. The spacious main bath has recently been updated with crema marfil marble throughout and includes a tub/ shower combination. The half bath includes a w/c and sink, as well as storage. The generous eat-in kitchen boasts ample storage and updated gas range, dishwasher, large refrigerator and granite-like counter tops.



A separate garden - This garden is a beautiful serene space with dining area. It offers beautiful midday and afternoon light. This space is shared by one other unit in the building. No barbecues are allowed and no additional Items or storage are allowed in the garden area .



This lovely flat is centrally located with easy access major MUNI lines. It is two blocks from Geary, 1.5 blocks from Kaiser and walking distance to Laurel Village. The space is also internet, cable and ADT alarm ready.



LEASE TERMS

- 1 year lease

- Deposit $5,500 plus first month's rent

- No pets

- No smoking

- $25 Background and credit check

- Tenant pays gas and electric

- Owner pays water and garbage



No Pets Allowed



