All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1457 Baker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1457 Baker St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1457 Baker St

1457 Baker Street · (415) 260-2296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Pacific Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1457 Baker Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1457 Baker St · Avail. Aug 1

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
1457 Baker St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Victorian Flat - This gorgeous renovated Victorian flat is one of San Francisco's leading designer's take on a modern reinvention of a classic Victorian flat featuring twelve foot ceilings, elaborate original molding, skylights, beautiful hardwood floors, and new paint. Entering the living room, which features its original working fireplace with Carrara marble mantel, you look out a trio of large lovely bay windows onto mature trees. Three bedrooms range from modest to generous in size, all enjoying great light and charm. The fourth room can be used as a bedroom, study or other. It also includes a washer/ dryer hookup for an alternate use. The spacious main bath has recently been updated with crema marfil marble throughout and includes a tub/ shower combination. The half bath includes a w/c and sink, as well as storage. The generous eat-in kitchen boasts ample storage and updated gas range, dishwasher, large refrigerator and granite-like counter tops.

A separate garden - This garden is a beautiful serene space with dining area. It offers beautiful midday and afternoon light. This space is shared by one other unit in the building. No barbecues are allowed and no additional Items or storage are allowed in the garden area .

This lovely flat is centrally located with easy access major MUNI lines. It is two blocks from Geary, 1.5 blocks from Kaiser and walking distance to Laurel Village. The space is also internet, cable and ADT alarm ready.

RENTAL FEATURES
- Hardwood Floors
- Granite-like counter tops
- High ceilings and crown molding
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Central heat

LEASE TERMS
- 1 year lease
- Deposit $5,500 plus first month's rent
- No pets
- No smoking
- $25 Background and credit check
- Tenant pays gas and electric
- Owner pays water and garbage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2491908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Baker St have any available units?
1457 Baker St has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 Baker St have?
Some of 1457 Baker St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Baker St currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Baker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Baker St pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Baker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1457 Baker St offer parking?
No, 1457 Baker St does not offer parking.
Does 1457 Baker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Baker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Baker St have a pool?
No, 1457 Baker St does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Baker St have accessible units?
No, 1457 Baker St does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Baker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 Baker St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1457 Baker St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
The Civic
101 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
726 Bush Street
726 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Jasper
45 Lansing St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity