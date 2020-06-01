All apartments in San Francisco
1443 Kearny St.
1443 Kearny St.

1443 Kearny Street · (415) 999-1433
Location

1443 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly Remodeled Studio Apartment on Telegraph Hill - $1,925

Ground floor studio apartment with 1 full bath
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities included: Water, electric and garbage (WIFI available)
Shared laundry unit
No parking: Permitted street parking available through the city of SF
No pets
No smoking

Perched above the lively neighborhood of North Beach, this lovely studio apartment is just steps from Coit Tower. It has been recently remodeled: newly painted, newly installed flooring, and new appliances.

San Francisco's North Beach district provides excellent Italian dining options and quaint cafes while Chinatown offers the delights of the Far East on its crowded streets, shops and restaurants. Living here places you near the Financial District and the SF downtown area, easily accessible to transportation. Within walking distance to the Financial District, Union Square, Polk and Hyde Street for coffee houses, restaurants, bars and shopping. From brunch at Sweet Maple on Sunday, to Wine Maker Wednesdays at Resolute, to the nightlife literally right outside of your door with easy access to buses and cable cars to downtown, Chinatown and N. Beach.

97 Walk score Walker's Paradise
98 Transit Score Rider's Paradise
60 Bike Score Bikeable

Deposit: $2962.50

Available beginning May 16th.

OPEN HOUSE DATES AND TIMES:

Thursday 5/14 - 5:30pm

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

