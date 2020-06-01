1443 Kearny St.

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Studio Apartment on Telegraph Hill - $1,925



Ground floor studio apartment with 1 full bath

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities included: Water, electric and garbage (WIFI available)

Shared laundry unit

No parking: Permitted street parking available through the city of SF

No pets

No smoking



Perched above the lively neighborhood of North Beach, this lovely studio apartment is just steps from Coit Tower. It has been recently remodeled: newly painted, newly installed flooring, and new appliances.



San Francisco's North Beach district provides excellent Italian dining options and quaint cafes while Chinatown offers the delights of the Far East on its crowded streets, shops and restaurants. Living here places you near the Financial District and the SF downtown area, easily accessible to transportation. Within walking distance to the Financial District, Union Square, Polk and Hyde Street for coffee houses, restaurants, bars and shopping. From brunch at Sweet Maple on Sunday, to Wine Maker Wednesdays at Resolute, to the nightlife literally right outside of your door with easy access to buses and cable cars to downtown, Chinatown and N. Beach.



97 Walk score Walker's Paradise

98 Transit Score Rider's Paradise

60 Bike Score Bikeable



Deposit: $2962.50



Available beginning May 16th.



OPEN HOUSE DATES AND TIMES:



Thursday 5/14 - 5:30pm



