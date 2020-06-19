134 Hancock Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities internet access media room

Available June & July 2020. All utilities included. Our spacious one bedroom in the heart of the Castro with balcony with amazing city views. Recently updated kitchen, granite counters, dishwasher and Coffee Machine Shower Large bedroom with king sized bed. 98 Walk Score close to Muni. 1 Block to Mission Dolores Park. 2 blocks from Castro street with the magnificent Castro Theater.



This is a great house, a charming San Francisco Victorian apartment centrally located on a quiet high end street. There are hardwood floors and all the commodities you may need. Washing machine, drier, dishwasher, wifi, heater, airco. Everything included.



1 King size sunny bedroom perfect for a couple and living room with a West Elm sofa



Great kitchen! Well equipped, modern eat in kitchen with professional 4 burner stove.



Flat screen 50 Samsung Smart TV. Marshall Bluetooth Stanmore Speaker



We are also walking distance from some of the most trendiest areas in the City such as The Mission District, Noe Valle, Hayes Valley, Duboce Triangle and High Ashbury.



You will love this magical place.