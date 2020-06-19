All apartments in San Francisco
134 Hancock Street
134 Hancock Street

134 Hancock Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 Hancock Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Available June & July 2020. All utilities included. Our spacious one bedroom in the heart of the Castro with balcony with amazing city views. Recently updated kitchen, granite counters, dishwasher and Coffee Machine Shower Large bedroom with king sized bed. 98 Walk Score close to Muni. 1 Block to Mission Dolores Park. 2 blocks from Castro street with the magnificent Castro Theater.

This is a great house, a charming San Francisco Victorian apartment centrally located on a quiet high end street. There are hardwood floors and all the commodities you may need. Washing machine, drier, dishwasher, wifi, heater, airco. Everything included.

1 King size sunny bedroom perfect for a couple and living room with a West Elm sofa

Great kitchen! Well equipped, modern eat in kitchen with professional 4 burner stove.

Flat screen 50 Samsung Smart TV. Marshall Bluetooth Stanmore Speaker

We are also walking distance from some of the most trendiest areas in the City such as The Mission District, Noe Valle, Hayes Valley, Duboce Triangle and High Ashbury.

You will love this magical place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Hancock Street have any available units?
134 Hancock Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Hancock Street have?
Some of 134 Hancock Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
134 Hancock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
No, 134 Hancock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 134 Hancock Street offer parking?
No, 134 Hancock Street does not offer parking.
Does 134 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Hancock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 134 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 134 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 134 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Hancock Street has units with dishwashers.
