1320 Lombard

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator lobby dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access online portal

The Lombard Apartments are icons in one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods. Russian Hill is home to elegant and sophisticated luxury, including this leading lady. From the beautiful garden entryway to the dramatic marble lobby, this building thrives on incredible first impressions. Sun drenched, light, bright and airy, the apartments in Lombard Place host city and bay views, and even better interiors.



Lombard Place is located in one of the most envy-inducing neighborhoods in the city. Within walking distance is the infamous Crooked Street, North Beach, Chinatown, and Fisherman’s Wharf, so you can hit all the best tourist spots within blocks of home. The hilltop location lets you soak in the bay views and revel in all the serenity. This is what picture-perfect San Francisco living is all about.



Incredible renovations welcome you home to this luxurious apartment. Bay windows light up the interiors and show off every inch of perfection this place has to offer. In-unit laundry, s