1320 Lombard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

1320 Lombard

1320 Lombard St · (415) 214-8106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1360-601 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 1360-604 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 1360-404 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1340-101 · Avail. now

$3,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 1320-403 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 1320-002 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1360-302 · Avail. now

$4,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1320 Lombard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
online portal
The Lombard Apartments are icons in one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods. Russian Hill is home to elegant and sophisticated luxury, including this leading lady. From the beautiful garden entryway to the dramatic marble lobby, this building thrives on incredible first impressions. Sun drenched, light, bright and airy, the apartments in Lombard Place host city and bay views, and even better interiors.

Lombard Place is located in one of the most envy-inducing neighborhoods in the city. Within walking distance is the infamous Crooked Street, North Beach, Chinatown, and Fisherman’s Wharf, so you can hit all the best tourist spots within blocks of home. The hilltop location lets you soak in the bay views and revel in all the serenity. This is what picture-perfect San Francisco living is all about.

Incredible renovations welcome you home to this luxurious apartment. Bay windows light up the interiors and show off every inch of perfection this place has to offer. In-unit laundry, s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Lombard have any available units?
1320 Lombard has 8 units available starting at $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Lombard have?
Some of 1320 Lombard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Lombard currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Lombard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Lombard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Lombard is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Lombard offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Lombard offers parking.
Does 1320 Lombard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Lombard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Lombard have a pool?
No, 1320 Lombard does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Lombard have accessible units?
No, 1320 Lombard does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Lombard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Lombard has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

