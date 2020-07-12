/
164 Apartments for rent in Castro, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
2 Units Available
210 Church
210 Church St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,545
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
552 sqft
Original-style apartments just across the street from Church Street station, near CPMC Davies Campus. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets will love it too.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,273
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
3809 20th
3809 20th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,895
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dolores Park and Mission Playground. Modern apartment living with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community. The building features a marble entryway and fantastic views.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3946 17TH St.
3946 17th Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1000 sqft
3946 17TH ST @ Hartford Please join me for a "virtual open house - zoom meeting" on Sunday July 5TH at 3:00 p.m. sharp. Please RSVP to receive the invitation.
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
4056 19th Street
4056 19th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4056 19th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
2347 Market Street
2347 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2347 Market Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
406 Noe Street
406 Noe Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 406 Noe Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3831 17th Street
3831 17th Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,450
1510 sqft
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422 LOCATION: 3831 17th St San Francisco (17th St and Sanchez St) LISTING PRESENTED BY: Present Financial Property Management, Inc Corp BRE# 02050775 Brandon Temple BRE#: 01397693 Casey Temple BRE#:
Results within 1 mile of Castro
Last updated July 12 at 06:30am
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24am
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,346
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
41 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,020
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,380
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy MUNI and bike commute. Near Duboce Park. Recently renovated community features hardwood floors and updated appliances. On-site parking in a garage available. Green community. Modern living in an urban setting.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
32 Units Available
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,315
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
777 sqft
Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
2 Units Available
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community tucked into a building from 1928. Updates include hardwood floors, large windows with great views and updated appliances. On-site garages and laundry provided. Easy access to Highway 101.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
4 Units Available
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,995
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartments across from Dolores Park. Unit includes hardwood flooring, an in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Off-street parking included in the lease. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00am
1 Unit Available
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
762 sqft
630 Grand View Avenue is perched between 24th and 25th Street giving a Grand View of Noe Valley at the base of Twin Peaks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
18 Units Available
Venn
1844 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,365
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,710
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
1327 sqft
Modern apartments near the 101. Artistic design and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors, private laundry and air conditioning. Community has fire pit and clubhouse. Off-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19am
21 Units Available
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,474
1 Bedroom
$2,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
San Francisco's unique micro climate brings great weather to a few lucky neighborhoods -- and the Mission District is the luckiest of all. The prevalent sunshine is probably why Mission Dolores was the first mission opened in northern California.
