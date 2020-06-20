All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:46 AM

1000 3rd #1305

1000 3rd Street · (415) 264-1296
Location

1000 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Watch Video Tour: https://youtu.be/jSeFBDTjrH8ONE Mission Bay spacious corner 2Br 2Ba + a large den with stunning Creek views on high floors. This is a unique floor plan with open living room and huge windows on all walls.ONE Mission Bay is a modern retreat ideally located at the crossroads of Mission Creek and AT&T Park. Luxurious finishes, resort-like amenities and the great outdoors. Interior features include Gaggenau appliances, Kohler fixtures, Vadara countertops, Porcelanosa tile and Domus & Domus cabinetry, and hardwood floors.Enjoy a state of the art fitness center, dry sauna, heated outdoor pool and spa, exhibition and catering kitchens, a library, business center, guest suite and 24-hour lobby attendant.Unit Features:2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus a DenStunning Creek viewsGourmet kitchenDomus & Domus cabinetryVadara Quartz kitchen countertopsGaggenau kitchen appliances: five-burner gas cook top; oven with LCD controls; refrigerator/freezer, dishwasherKohler plumbing fixturesHardwood floorsCentral air conditioning and heatingIn unit Washer and dryerOne car parkingAmenities:25,000 sq ft resort style amenity deck featuring;Heated outdoor poolPoolside cabanasPrivate meeting roomsFire pits and BBQPrivate dining roomsChef's catering kitchenResident loungeCourtyard loungeFitness centerLibraryDry sauna24-hour lobby ambassadorBike StorageDog washing stationBusiness centerAdjacent hotel and restaurantGuest suiteNeighborhood:Adjacent to AT&T ParkOne-half mile from the Golden State Warriors Sports and Entertainment Center (Chase Center)Caltrain, Muni, Safeway, Whole foods, UCSF, restaurants and cafe shopsAccess to highway 101, 280 and Bay Bridge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 3rd #1305 have any available units?
1000 3rd #1305 has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 3rd #1305 have?
Some of 1000 3rd #1305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 3rd #1305 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 3rd #1305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 3rd #1305 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 3rd #1305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1000 3rd #1305 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 3rd #1305 does offer parking.
Does 1000 3rd #1305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 3rd #1305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 3rd #1305 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 3rd #1305 has a pool.
Does 1000 3rd #1305 have accessible units?
No, 1000 3rd #1305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 3rd #1305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 3rd #1305 has units with dishwashers.
