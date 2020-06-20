1000 3rd #1305

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub lobby sauna

Watch Video Tour: https://youtu.be/jSeFBDTjrH8ONE Mission Bay spacious corner 2Br 2Ba + a large den with stunning Creek views on high floors. This is a unique floor plan with open living room and huge windows on all walls.ONE Mission Bay is a modern retreat ideally located at the crossroads of Mission Creek and AT&T Park. Luxurious finishes, resort-like amenities and the great outdoors. Interior features include Gaggenau appliances, Kohler fixtures, Vadara countertops, Porcelanosa tile and Domus & Domus cabinetry, and hardwood floors.Enjoy a state of the art fitness center, dry sauna, heated outdoor pool and spa, exhibition and catering kitchens, a library, business center, guest suite and 24-hour lobby attendant.Unit Features:2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus a DenStunning Creek viewsGourmet kitchenDomus & Domus cabinetryVadara Quartz kitchen countertopsGaggenau kitchen appliances: five-burner gas cook top; oven with LCD controls; refrigerator/freezer, dishwasherKohler plumbing fixturesHardwood floorsCentral air conditioning and heatingIn unit Washer and dryerOne car parkingAmenities:25,000 sq ft resort style amenity deck featuring;Heated outdoor poolPoolside cabanasPrivate meeting roomsFire pits and BBQPrivate dining roomsChef's catering kitchenResident loungeCourtyard loungeFitness centerLibraryDry sauna24-hour lobby ambassadorBike StorageDog washing stationBusiness centerAdjacent hotel and restaurantGuest suiteNeighborhood:Adjacent to AT&T ParkOne-half mile from the Golden State Warriors Sports and Entertainment Center (Chase Center)Caltrain, Muni, Safeway, Whole foods, UCSF, restaurants and cafe shopsAccess to highway 101, 280 and Bay Bridge