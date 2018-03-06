All apartments in San Diego
801 Hawthorn #205

801 West Hawthorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 West Hawthorn Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
Single story 2 bedroom 2 bath in heart of Little Italy! - Large 2 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Little Italy at the charming 801 Hawthorn building. Spacious living room with two sliders leading to large balcony. Separate dining room area. Open kitchen with granite counters and eat at kitchen bar. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage. 2 underground parking spaces.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3257154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Hawthorn #205 have any available units?
801 Hawthorn #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Hawthorn #205 have?
Some of 801 Hawthorn #205's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Hawthorn #205 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Hawthorn #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Hawthorn #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Hawthorn #205 is pet friendly.
Does 801 Hawthorn #205 offer parking?
Yes, 801 Hawthorn #205 offers parking.
Does 801 Hawthorn #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Hawthorn #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Hawthorn #205 have a pool?
No, 801 Hawthorn #205 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Hawthorn #205 have accessible units?
No, 801 Hawthorn #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Hawthorn #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Hawthorn #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
