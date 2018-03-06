801 Hawthorn #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Single story 2 bedroom 2 bath in heart of Little Italy! - Large 2 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Little Italy at the charming 801 Hawthorn building. Spacious living room with two sliders leading to large balcony. Separate dining room area. Open kitchen with granite counters and eat at kitchen bar. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage. 2 underground parking spaces.



No Cats Allowed



