6873 Cartwright St.

Amenities
Large home with spacious open floor plan and large backyard! PET FRIENDLY - SOLAR! Large spacious home with an open floor plan on a 10,000 square foot home ready for rent! Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar and extra large family room, perfect for entertainment or simply enjoying the home and its large multipurpose backyard. Backyard includes large covered patio, a wooden shed, swing set, fruit trees, side entry to garage, as well as plenty more open space to enjoy as you please!
PET FRIENDLY
Contact Derek for viewings
619-993-0844
derek@bluepointmg.com
Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
(RLNE5145547)