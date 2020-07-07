All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6873 Cartwright St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6873 Cartwright St.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

6873 Cartwright St.

6873 Cartwright Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6873 Cartwright Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large home with spacious open floor plan and large backyard! PET FRIENDLY - SOLAR! Large spacious home with an open floor plan on a 10,000 square foot home ready for rent! Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar and extra large family room, perfect for entertainment or simply enjoying the home and its large multipurpose backyard. Backyard includes large covered patio, a wooden shed, swing set, fruit trees, side entry to garage, as well as plenty more open space to enjoy as you please!

PET FRIENDLY

Contact Derek for viewings
619-993-0844
derek@bluepointmg.com

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5145547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 Cartwright St. have any available units?
6873 Cartwright St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6873 Cartwright St. have?
Some of 6873 Cartwright St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 Cartwright St. currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Cartwright St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Cartwright St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6873 Cartwright St. is pet friendly.
Does 6873 Cartwright St. offer parking?
Yes, 6873 Cartwright St. offers parking.
Does 6873 Cartwright St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6873 Cartwright St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Cartwright St. have a pool?
No, 6873 Cartwright St. does not have a pool.
Does 6873 Cartwright St. have accessible units?
No, 6873 Cartwright St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Cartwright St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6873 Cartwright St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University