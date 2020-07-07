All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5867 Baja Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5867 Baja Dr
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:17 AM

5867 Baja Dr

5867 Baja Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5867 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
**HD VIDEO TOUR** Just click the listing for a better visual representation of this home with a great POOL!
VIDEO INSIDE! Just simply click the address of the listing. This home has been Remodeled and has beautiful Hardwood flooring throughout the simple floor plan. Don't Miss the sweet POOL for those hot San Diego days! 4bed/2bath all appliances included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5867 Baja Dr have any available units?
5867 Baja Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5867 Baja Dr have?
Some of 5867 Baja Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5867 Baja Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5867 Baja Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5867 Baja Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5867 Baja Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5867 Baja Dr offer parking?
No, 5867 Baja Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5867 Baja Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5867 Baja Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5867 Baja Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5867 Baja Dr has a pool.
Does 5867 Baja Dr have accessible units?
No, 5867 Baja Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5867 Baja Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5867 Baja Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University