5867 Baja Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

**HD VIDEO TOUR** Just click the listing for a better visual representation of this home with a great POOL!

VIDEO INSIDE! Just simply click the address of the listing. This home has been Remodeled and has beautiful Hardwood flooring throughout the simple floor plan. Don't Miss the sweet POOL for those hot San Diego days! 4bed/2bath all appliances included!