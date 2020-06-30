4895 Coconino Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Upgraded duplex with great yard! - Property Id: 213544



Open House - Sunday, February 16 from 1-3 pm



Recently renovated- 2br/1ba duplex with 1-car garage and large patio!

New kitchen!*

Hand-scraped wood laminate floors

Brick patio with large, mature trees

Newer paint inside and out

Stylish updated bath vanity and hardware

Ceiling fan and light fixtures replaced

Newer blinds

Newer security screen door

Alley access to garage

Laundry room

Large 850 sf



Centrally located:

One block to Clairemont Square

Easy access to I-805, I-5 and 52 freeways

NO dogs please

Professionally managed by Everview Properties Inc.

*Kitchen photos of front unit, back unit complete by 2/10.

No Dogs Allowed



