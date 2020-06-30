All apartments in San Diego
Location

4895 Coconino Way, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Upgraded duplex with great yard! - Property Id: 213544

Open House - Sunday, February 16 from 1-3 pm

Recently renovated- 2br/1ba duplex with 1-car garage and large patio!
New kitchen!*
Hand-scraped wood laminate floors
Brick patio with large, mature trees
Newer paint inside and out
Stylish updated bath vanity and hardware
Ceiling fan and light fixtures replaced
Newer blinds
Newer security screen door
Alley access to garage
Laundry room
Large 850 sf

Centrally located:
One block to Clairemont Square
Easy access to I-805, I-5 and 52 freeways
NO dogs please
Professionally managed by Everview Properties Inc.
*Kitchen photos of front unit, back unit complete by 2/10.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213544
Property Id 213544

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5510581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4895 Coconino Way have any available units?
4895 Coconino Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4895 Coconino Way have?
Some of 4895 Coconino Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4895 Coconino Way currently offering any rent specials?
4895 Coconino Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4895 Coconino Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4895 Coconino Way is pet friendly.
Does 4895 Coconino Way offer parking?
Yes, 4895 Coconino Way offers parking.
Does 4895 Coconino Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4895 Coconino Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4895 Coconino Way have a pool?
No, 4895 Coconino Way does not have a pool.
Does 4895 Coconino Way have accessible units?
No, 4895 Coconino Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4895 Coconino Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4895 Coconino Way does not have units with dishwashers.

