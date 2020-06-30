4895 Coconino Way

Amenities
Upgraded duplex with great yard! - Property Id: 213544
Open House - Sunday, February 16 from 1-3 pm
Recently renovated- 2br/1ba duplex with 1-car garage and large patio!
New kitchen!*
Hand-scraped wood laminate floors
Brick patio with large, mature trees
Newer paint inside and out
Stylish updated bath vanity and hardware
Ceiling fan and light fixtures replaced
Newer blinds
Newer security screen door
Alley access to garage
Laundry room
Large 850 sf
Centrally located:
One block to Clairemont Square
Easy access to I-805, I-5 and 52 freeways
NO dogs please
Professionally managed by Everview Properties Inc.
*Kitchen photos of front unit, back unit complete by 2/10.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213544
Property Id 213544
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5510581)