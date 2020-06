Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/07/19 Currently occupied. please do not disturb tenants. available the first week of may.



2bd 1ba apartment

Off street parking (2 spots tandem) included

Original Hardware floors, remodeled kitchen, Walk Score of 86 (close in proximity to restaurants, grocery, and businesses)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4372-alabama-st-san-diego-ca-92104-usa/2f66a4f2-3d7b-4222-b0b8-3559d16eca59



(RLNE4819006)