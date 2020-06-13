/
lakeland village
101 Apartments for rent in Lakeland Village, CA📍
Lakeland Village
1 Unit Available
33135 Buena Vista
33135 Buena Vista Street, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Lakeland Village
1 Unit Available
33311 Blackwell Blvd.
33311 Blackwell Boulevard, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
783 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home with a Huge Yard and Stunning Views - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Lake View
1 Unit Available
33119 Jamieson
33119 Jamieson St, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This is an excellent opportunity!!! This is a great two bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Tile entry, spacious bedrooms, dining area, living room, kitchen with lots of counter space. Two sparking spaces in one long parking space. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland Village
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
586 Parkview Dr
586 Parkview Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
July 1 Move In** 2 bedroom 2 bath(bedrooms upstairs) Townhome style Condo, 2 Sliding doors out to 2 patio area, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Single Car Garage, Close to Shopping, Schools & 15 Freeway.
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29347 Sword Fern
29347 Sword Fern, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2309 sqft
Completely upgraded over $35k two story home in the Baseball District at Summerly! At the front of the house is a private bedroom, bathroom, and a linen closet.
Lake Edge District
1 Unit Available
33475 Maria Court
33475 Maria Ct, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Don't miss out on this fantastic home!This home boasts; Three bedrooms PLUS a 4th bedroom potential! Nice open floor plan, tile entry, living room, cozy family room with fireplace and opens to kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland Village
Lake Elsinore Hills District
10 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
22 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
East Lake District
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
1 Unit Available
27503 Acorn Dr.
27503 Acorn Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
40355 Via Herradura
40355 Via Herradura, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4716 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.
Lake Elsinore Historic District
1 Unit Available
206 S Main St.
206 Main Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
206 S Main St. Available 06/15/20 Large, Updated Four Bedroom Home In Great Location - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings.
1 Unit Available
32860 Mission Trail
32860 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1502 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1917 sqft
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
16450 Pinyon
16450 Pinyon Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
16450 Pinyon Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29262 St Andrews
29262 St Andrews, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2223 sqft
29262 St Andrews Available 07/10/20 SOLAR HOME *SAVE $$$ * 24 HOUR VIRTUAL TOUR * BY APPT ONLY * SUNSET & PANORAMIC VIEWS - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/a5ef4a12-367d-4919-a60f-2e34ade95c96/ this is a newer home built in 2015 .
1 Unit Available
37137 Calle De Lobo
37137 Calle De Lobo, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
5082 sqft
Huge family home with scenic views ready for occupancy. This home is tucked away in the hills of La Cresta and is very secluded. RV parking available, with low maintenance yard.
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29617 Rawlings Way
29617 Rawlings, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2182 sqft
Come see this fabulously located home in Lake Elsinore! Right down the street from the Storm Stadium where you can view the fireworks from you own home during the 4th of July! This home is fully fenced with a quaint kitchen and lovely spacious
1 Unit Available
19870 Hitt Lane
19870 Hitt Lane, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3103 sqft
IDYLLIC La Cresta, where you can live the dream of being a gentleman/gentlewoman farmer on 5 acres of endless possibilities. This Spanish Style home has panoramic views of the surrounding hills. Enjoy a twilight swim or soak in the spa.
1 Unit Available
35958 Banyan Rim Drive
35958 Banyan Rim Drive, Wildomar, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace.
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
15636 Vista Way
15636 Vista Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1479 sqft
Available now.
