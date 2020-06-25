All apartments in San Diego
4327 Landis Street

Location

4327 Landis Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
2bed/ 1bath cottage house in City Heights! Driveway, side patio, gated, shared washer/ dryer! Utilities incl! - Water, sewer, trash, gas, electric INCLUDED in rent! Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom cottage house located in the City Heights area! Beautiful hardwood floors in cottage and large windows for bright light! Refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher included. Gated yard, driveway, side patio and shared laundry! Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, gas and electric! Tenant pays for internet/ cable.

12 month lease. Rent $1,895.00 Dep $1,895.00

Cats ok with $100.00 deposit per cat and $10.00 pet rent/mo deposit per cat. Two cats max. Dogs ok with $250 deposit per dog and $25/ mo per dog. 2 pet max!

By Agent

To apply, please visit www.sevillemgmt.com under rental listings and click 'apply now'. $37/ person for credit check fee

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4835058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Landis Street have any available units?
4327 Landis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4327 Landis Street have?
Some of 4327 Landis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Landis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Landis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Landis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4327 Landis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4327 Landis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4327 Landis Street offers parking.
Does 4327 Landis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4327 Landis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Landis Street have a pool?
No, 4327 Landis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4327 Landis Street have accessible units?
No, 4327 Landis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Landis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 Landis Street has units with dishwashers.
