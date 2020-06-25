4327 Landis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

2bed/ 1bath cottage house in City Heights! Driveway, side patio, gated, shared washer/ dryer! Utilities incl! - Water, sewer, trash, gas, electric INCLUDED in rent! Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom cottage house located in the City Heights area! Beautiful hardwood floors in cottage and large windows for bright light! Refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher included. Gated yard, driveway, side patio and shared laundry! Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, gas and electric! Tenant pays for internet/ cable.



12 month lease. Rent $1,895.00 Dep $1,895.00



Cats ok with $100.00 deposit per cat and $10.00 pet rent/mo deposit per cat. Two cats max. Dogs ok with $250 deposit per dog and $25/ mo per dog. 2 pet max!



To apply, please visit www.sevillemgmt.com under rental listings and click 'apply now'. $37/ person for credit check fee



