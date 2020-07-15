4025 Vivian Street, San Diego, CA 92115 Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Newly remodeled house in Rolando 3bd 1.5 bath lots of storage with a downstairs large basement - Newly remodeled with new carpet and plank flooring 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Newly painted a large yard small pet okay with pet restrictions $50 pet rent Gas stove washer and dryer hook ups Large back yard and downstairs basement need to see to appreciate house is ready to move in please text me at 619-507-8917 Close to I-94 4025 Vivian Street
(RLNE5386967)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4025 Vivian St have any available units?
4025 Vivian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Vivian St have?
Some of 4025 Vivian St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Vivian St currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Vivian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Vivian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Vivian St is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Vivian St offer parking?
No, 4025 Vivian St does not offer parking.
Does 4025 Vivian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Vivian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Vivian St have a pool?
No, 4025 Vivian St does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Vivian St have accessible units?
No, 4025 Vivian St does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Vivian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 Vivian St does not have units with dishwashers.