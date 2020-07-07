All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3775 Merrimac Avenue

3775 Merrimac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3775 Merrimac Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This remodeled unit is near the Clairemont Square shopping center and Clairemont Public Library.

It has new cabinets, new stove, new bathroom, and new carpets. It has w/d hookups, new blinds.

With faux grass in front, your yard will always be green with no water cost!

It is near shopping, library and transportation.

REQUIREMENTS:
No smoking on site.
Good credit and references.
Income 2.5x the rent.
4 people max.

Call with questions; press 3 to speak to me directly. PLEASE LEAVE ME A MESSAGE IF I DON'T PICK UP AND I'LL CALL BACK!

We use the Rently.com for applicant screening.

For service animals and pets we use PetScreening.com.

Get the Rently "Renter" app!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 Merrimac Avenue have any available units?
3775 Merrimac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3775 Merrimac Avenue have?
Some of 3775 Merrimac Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 Merrimac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3775 Merrimac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 Merrimac Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3775 Merrimac Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3775 Merrimac Avenue offer parking?
No, 3775 Merrimac Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3775 Merrimac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3775 Merrimac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 Merrimac Avenue have a pool?
No, 3775 Merrimac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3775 Merrimac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3775 Merrimac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 Merrimac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3775 Merrimac Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

