3775 Merrimac Avenue

This remodeled unit is near the Clairemont Square shopping center and Clairemont Public Library.



It has new cabinets, new stove, new bathroom, and new carpets. It has w/d hookups, new blinds.



With faux grass in front, your yard will always be green with no water cost!



It is near shopping, library and transportation.



REQUIREMENTS:

No smoking on site.

Good credit and references.

Income 2.5x the rent.

4 people max.



Call with questions; press 3 to speak to me directly. PLEASE LEAVE ME A MESSAGE IF I DON'T PICK UP AND I'LL CALL BACK!



We use the Rently.com for applicant screening.



For service animals and pets we use PetScreening.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.